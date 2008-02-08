Euro Imports Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Euro Imports (http://www.euro-imports.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



ControlScan will conduct regular scans of euro-imports.com for more than 5,700 known vulnerabilities and a knowledge base that is updated every 12 hours. “It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity, says Joan Herbig, chief operating officer, ControlScan. “Euro Imports is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



About Euro Imports (http://www.euro-imports.com)

We at euro-imports.com, bring more than 20 years of experience in the import car parts industry to the Internet. We have immediate access to hundreds of thousands of aftermarket and OEM parts and accessories through our own network of a dozen warehouses scattered throughout the Northeast. In addition to this solid backbone, we maintain a firm purchasing power in the European and Asian markets. We also specialize in servicing European and import cars: Mercedes, BMW, AUDI, Porsche, Jaguar and others.



About ControlScan

ControlScan is a market leader in ecommerce security, enabling businesses and consumers to have confidence in a connected world. ControlScan helps its customers protect their infrastructure, information, and interactions by delivering services that address risks to security and compliance.



Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan has customers worldwide.



Visit http://www.controlscan.com for more company information.

