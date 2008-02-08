Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2008 -- Bucks County artists open their studio doors exclusively for the first ever Elephant’s Eye Artists Studio Tour.



Calendar Listing:



WHAT:

Bucks County artists open their studio doors exclusively for the first ever Elephant’s Eye Artists Studio Tour.



WHEN:

Friday, May 9 – Sunday, May 11, 2008

Saturday, May 17 – Sunday, May 18, 2008



All studios will be open during the following times:

10 AM – 7 PM on May 9, 10 and 17

11 AM – 5 PM on May 11 and 18



*All studios are open to the public and admission is FREE.



WHERE:

The following studios will be highlighted during the studio tour.



• Cedar Maze located at 252 Cafferty Road, Point Pleasant, PA 18950

• Chris Bonner Studio located at 8775 Route 611, Revere, PA 18953

• Ellsworth Studios located at 1378 Cobbler Road, Quakertown, PA 18951

• Ken Vavrek Studio located at 930 Hilltown Pike, Hilltown, PA 18927

• Lisa Naples Ceramics located at 2321 Lower State Road, Doylestown, PA 18901

• Smith/Chamlee Studio located at 25 Bunker Hill Road, Ottsville, PA 18942

• Steve Tobin Studio located at 530 California Road, Quakertown, PA 18951



MORE DETAILS:

For two weekends in May, some of Bucks County’s finest artists will participate in the first ever Elephant’s Eye Bucks County Artists Studio Tour. Each artist will open his or her private studios to the public, giving art lovers an inside peek at each artists’ world of creative magic.



Whether visitors are long-time collectors or students anxious to gain access to real artists working in their own spaces, the Tour is a perfect opportunity to visit the studios of nationally and internationally acclaimed sculptors, potters, wood turners, photographers and more.



Many studios will also feature visiting artists. The artists whom visitors meet along the way will be available to engage in conversation about the making of their art and share their experience. Talk to them about their creative process, their work life and work environment. Artist’s largely work in isolation, so feel free to take advantage of this rare opportunity to engage with these creative people.



With studios located in some of Bucks County’s most inspiring locations, this FREE, self-paced tour is the perfect way for visitors to spend a leisurely day or even an entire weekend this spring. No reservations required – just come and enjoy.



For more information on Elephant’s Eye Bucks County Artists Studio Tour or its participating local artists, visit http://www.elephantseyetour.org or call 215-340-0964.

