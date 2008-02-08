Dedicated Server Store Will Offer 1GB Connectivity

Everett, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2008 -- Dedicated hosting and colocation provider (http://www.DedicatedServerStore.com) announced on Tuesday that it will be upgrading its infrastructure starting in February to allow for improved services to customers.



The major upgrades that DedicatedServerStore.com will be offering are in the area of network and connectivity. "For Web and IT professionals, network and traffic issues translate to serious business consequences, high costs and possibly loss of customers," says Dasha Deckwerth, CEO of Stealth – ISS Inc. which is the main technology and professional service provider to their subsidiary DedicatedServerStore.com. "With improved and faster connectivity, we will provide your customer more options in achieving their business goals. We also will be able to target a larger market, such as small businesses and game hosting companies”



Starting in March 2008, Dedicated Server Store plans to provide hosting and colocation services with not just 100Mbps connections, but also 10Mbps and 1GBps connectivity. In addition to that it is restructuring the prices and offers that are currently available, to be able to offer various hosting plans according to different needs.



Currently DedicatedServerStore is offering 100Mbps colocation ranging from $50/month per 1U colocation and unlimited traffic per month. All dedicated Win2003 servers are currently also on a 100Mbps connection. By improving the connectivity and allowing businesses to choose between 10Mbps, 100Mbps and 1Gbps connections with different price structures including limited and unlimited traffic per month, DedicatedServerStore is targeting to reach a larger group of customers worldwide.



In the past months, since DedicatedServerStore introduced special offers such as Free Setup for Colocation services, the growth of their business has tripled with more and more customers from the US as well as Europe. With the last upgrade of service, DedicatedServerStore.com has added the unmetered colocation plan for all U Servers. The most popular service in the past 3 months has been the U unlimited traffic and 100Mbps colocation service which runs for $50/month with free setup.



DedicatedServerStore also has introduced a new and improved support system, allowing them to respond to customers questions much faster than before. As additional services, DedicatedServerStore also does offers web monitoring, full managed servers, firewalls as well as web server security and web application analysis and security assessments and regulatory compliance for application and data servers such as HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley and credit card VISA CISP compliance.



Established in 2001, Stealth - ISS Inc. caters to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company’s headquarters are in Tampa, Florida, and servers are colocated in data centers in the US, Canada and Europe.



