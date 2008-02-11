Unicon Systems Adds Embedded / Open Source Expert to Advisory Board

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2008 -- Unicon Systems, developers and manufacturers of CCOTS™ mobile devices and scalable Systems-on-Display (SoD™) technology for mobile and wireless applications, today announced that embedded industry veteran Bill Weinberg would be joining their advisory board.



"Our goal is to build an advisory board that includes leading industry experts and business professionals, so we are honored to have Bill Weinberg as a member of our advisory board," noted Unicon Systems CEO Marius Kaz. “We are eager to work with Bill to optimize and position our technology towards next-generation mobile and consumer electronics markets, and to build both a user community and partner ecosystem around our platform.”



Bill Weinberg brings two decades of open source, embedded and open systems, telecommunications, and other technology experience to his role as advisor to Unicon Systems. He also serves in an executive capacity at the Linux Phone Standards Forum (LiPS); as independent analyst, consultant and blogger at Linuxpundit.com; and as the Mobile Linux Weatherman at the Linux Foundation. “Unicon Systems has a unique opportunity to change the landscape of mobile/wireless and related industries,” commented Weinberg. “Unicon blasts apart the custom design bottleneck that slows development of handhelds and other intelligent devices, and accelerates deployment of new applications and services on them.”



About Unicon Systems

Unicon Systems SoD™ platforms enable content-rich, high performance user experiences across a range of industries and applications. Unicon's unique CCOTS™ (Customizable Commercial Off-the-Shelf) approach speed development and deployment of mobile and display applications in wireless, automotive, transportation, consumer electronics and other industries.



Unicon Systems complements the next-generation CPUs and rich peripheral sets on its CCOTS hardware platforms with ready-to-use Linux-based operating systems, drivers, middleware and select applications. The combination of core technology, scalable integrated display size and ready-to-deploy software is hard to beat. Join the growing list of OEMs, operators and other companies that turn to Unicon Systems for rapid device prototyping and reliable deployment - by far, Unicon offers the fastest time to market and greatest opportunities for differentiation of any mobile wireless and display platform supplier.



Founded in 2004, Unicon System, Inc. is a private company, located in the heart of Silicon Valley. Learn more at http://www.uniconsys.com

