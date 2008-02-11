Syntheway Announces Percussion Kit VSTi, A Collection Of Percussion Instruments For Windows And Linux OS.

Buenos Aires, Argentina -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2008 -- Syntheway Percussion Kit is a collection of percussion instruments designed for creating Orchestral Percussion, Auxiliary Percussion, Mallet Percussion, Latin Percussion and African Percussion.



This VSTi module includes "Mallet Instruments" such as: Vibraphone, Xylophone, Glockenspiel, Marimba, & Tubular Bells. Available for Windows and Linux based VST-FST hosts.



Features:



- Full selector switch on GUI, including the followings instruments:

* Orchestral Percussion: Snare Roll, Triple Roll, Bass Drum, Timpani, Gong (Tam-Tam), Suspended Cymbal, Temple Block and Triangle.

* Auxiliary Percussion: Triangle, Woodblock, Ride Cymbal, Cymbals, Tambourine and Sleigh Bells.

* Mallet Percussion: Vibraphone, Xylophone, Glockenspiel, Marimba and Tubular Bells.

* Latin Percussion: Conga, Timbale, Bongo and Castanets.

* African Percussion Kit.



- Integrated, variable room simulation. Free variation of acoustic ambience thanks to complete separation of instruments and room. You can add your own effects, and mix the percussion the way you wish. Small rooms can be modeled just as accurately as larger spaces, without having to load up any other plug-ins.

- ADSR envelope generator with Attack, Sustain, Decay and Release parameters and several modulation targets.

- FULL MIDI Automation.



Direct URL to the product's web page:

http://percussion.syntheway.net



A demo version of Syntheway Percussion Kit is available at:

http://download.syntheway.net



For more information, visit their web site at

http://www.syntheway.net

http://www.syntheway.com

