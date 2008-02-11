VAnetworking Presents Seminar on What Does Your Office Say About Your Business?

Surrey, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2008 -- VAnetworking.com is pleased to announce Stephanie McWilliams of Evolving Arts (evolvingarts.com). Stephanie will be presenting “What does your office say about your business?” on Wednesday, February 13, 2008 at 6:00 p.m. (EST).



Your office (even if clients never visit) says something about you and your business. Make sure that it is saying something nice. Learn easy feng shui techniques to channel the energy in your office to support your success.



Stephanie McWilliams is a Feng Shui Consultant Host/Designer on HGTV's new show, "Fun Shui".



Stephanie is the founder of Evolving Arts and has been a graphic designer, illustrator and art director in NYC for a combined 15 years. Her love, passion and dedication to making a positive impact in people's lives has made her current feng shui practice the perfect marriage between design and healing. Her playful personality, sassy red hair and practical approach to the ancient art of feng shui makes for a fun-filled adventure as she teaches people how to change their lives by changing their space.



