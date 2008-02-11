Whale Watching In Tofino British Columbia Proves To Be A Great Hit Among Tourists Report From The Whale Centre

Tofino, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2008 -- For more than two decades, The Whale Centre located in Tofino, British Columbia has offered whale watching, bear watching, bird watching and hot springs tours in Clayoquot Sound to the eco-minded explorer ( www.tofinowhalecentre.com ). The Whale Centre’s eco adventure tours combine a learning atmosphere with the excitement of personal encounters with wildlife in their natural habitat. The friendly and experienced staff are committed to providing an exceptional wildlife experience and greater understanding of the local environment.



What sets the Whale Centre in Tofino apart from other outfitters is the staff. Mostly locals that have grown up and spent our lives in Clayoquot Sound as well as our knowledge to educate visitors while ensuring a safe viewing of the marine mammals and wildlife.



It is an experience cruising through the spectacular waters of Clayoquot Sound on a 24’ Boston Whaler in search of whales as they journey northward during their annual migration. Visitors observe their feeding grounds and get a glimpse of them in action. Killer, Humpback and Gray Whales, Orcas, Sea Lions, Dall’s Porpoise, Sea Otters, and Eagles are some of the wildlife you will be on the lookout for on our 2-1/2 hour nature cruise.



Whale watching is only part of the overall experience in Tofino, West Coast Black Bears roam the shorelines at low tides searching for crabs, shellfish, barnacles and fish to feast on. These generally nocturnal carnivores wander a great distance through dense bush and wooded mountains throughout most of B.C. The black bears spend the summer feasting and putting on a great supply of fat so they can find a sheltered place to hibernate for the winter. The Whale Centre’s skippers will take visitors out in on a 24’ Boston Whaler to view these majestic animals in their natural habitat.



