OpSource Adds On-Demand Customer On-Boarding and Billing Solution with Acquisition of LeCayla Technologies

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2008 -- OpSource™, the SaaS delivery experts, today announced that it has acquired LeCayla Technologies (www.lecayla.com), a privately held, Dublin-based provider of billing and customer on-boarding software for software-as-a-service (SaaS) and Web-based applications. The purchase was an all-stock transaction, the valuation of which has not been disclosed. The acquisition provides OpSource with a complete, automated SaaS on-boarding and billing solution, which it will provide to customers of its comprehensive, award-winning Web application delivery platform, OpSource On-Demand™. As part of the acquisition, OpSource will move its EMEA headquarters from London to Dublin and establish a development center there. OpSource will also maintain a sales and operations presence in London, including a new data center.



“The sooner a company can bring new customers online and bill for SaaS, the faster it can generate revenues and profits which is so critical to market success,” said Erin TenWolde, senior analyst, software-as-a-service, IDC. “Acquiring LeCayla’s on-demand customer on-boarding and billing solution will make it easier for OpSource’s customers to scale with market demand.”



Treb Ryan, CEO, OpSource, added, “At last year’s SaaS Summit, we learned that only 17 percent of existing SaaS companies have online billing and automated customer on-boarding capabilities. Most have manual, paper-driven processes beset with delays, even at some of the largest on-demand companies. Our acquisition of LeCayla provides a quick and easy way for our customers to add users and collect revenues. This frees our customers to focus on marketing and developing a superior SaaS solution, which improves the odds that they will succeed and grow. And since OpSource’s success is based on its customers’ success, this is also great news for OpSource. OpSource On-Demand is already the most comprehensive Web application delivery platform available and this acquisition extends our technology lead in the dynamic and rapidly growing on-demand market.”



Conor Halpin, CEO, LeCayla, said, “OpSource is the leader in managing Web operations and providing the services that on-demand companies need to successfully deliver applications to the end user. We are excited to become part of the company because OpSource shares our passion for customer service and technology innovation. We have worked hard to create a complete and flexible solution that supports self-service customer acquisition and allows on-demand companies to test alternative pricing plans, easily offer price promotions and collect and process payments. Now that LeCayla has become part of OpSource On-Demand, a greater number of on-demand companies will benefit from our work.”



Halpin will become senior vice-president, EMEA at OpSource. He will be responsible for all EMEA sales and operations and report to Ryan. LeCayla COO Gary Ramsay will continue to be responsible for the ongoing development of the on-boarding and billing solution and will report to OpSource CTO John Rowell.



OpSource will announce specific plans for its new on-boarding and billing solution at its SaaS Summit, February 27 - 29 in San Francisco (http://www.saassummit08.net).



About LeCayla

LeCayla Technologies delivers a metering and billing infrastructure that allows ISVs to offer software applications on a perpetual licensing, utility or hybrid pricing basis. Founded in 2004, LeCayla is privately held. LeCayla’s investors include Enterprise Ireland and Trinity Venture Capital Limited.



About OpSource

OpSource™ delivers Web applications and software-as-a-service for on-demand companies, with hundreds of applications, millions of users and billions of transactions supported daily. OpSource On-Demand, the leading platform for Web application delivery, is defining how Web-based software is delivered. By choosing OpSource as their Web application delivery partner, companies are freed from investing in and managing the complex and costly infrastructure and services necessary to deliver applications over the Web. They can instead focus their resources on developing, marketing and selling their applications and services. OpSource On-Demand is suitable for companies at any stage of growth, with any type of on-demand application. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based Pricing℠, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, OpSource has Web application delivery centers in Virginia, London and Bangalore. For more information about OpSource, visit http://www.opsource.net.



OpSource, OpSource On-Demand and the OpSource logo are trademarks of OpSource, Inc. Success-Based Pricing is a service mark of OpSource, Inc. All other trademarks and company names mentioned are protected by their respective owners.



