e-Zest, Microsoft Gold Certified Partner earns Mobility Solutions Competency

Pune, Maharashtra -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2008 -- e-Zest, an Outsourced software product development & custom enterprise application development company based in Pune, India, London UK & Walnut Creek CA USA declared attainment of Microsoft Mobility Solutions competency. In order to better serve its clients and in response to growing demand of Microsoft mobile applications, e-Zest has earned the Microsoft Mobility Competency through training, professional certifications, and customer references.



e-Zest realizes the benefits of handheld and wireless technologies, particularly the most recent generation of products from Microsoft and its partners. e-Zest is committed to the Microsoft Mobility platform, possess the ability to add value to Microsoft products, expert team members, and a focus on latest mobile/wireless technologies. Some of the key Microsoft Mobility assignments handled by e-Zest includes point of care healthcare pocketPC application & Mobile communication framework on PocketPC based smart clients.



Partners that attain the Mobility Solutions Competency have proven competency in developing and deploying Windows Mobile-based solutions and applications using Microsoft products including Windows Mobile software for Pocket PC and Smartphone, Windows CE, MapPoint, and AutoPC.



“Solutions competencies such as Mobility Solutions make it easier for partners to position their skills to customers, better align their business with Microsoft’s marketing initiatives and form closer relationships with other partners,” said John Traynor, director of business and partner marketing at Microsoft Corp. “By ensuring that our partners are proficient in delivering Windows Mobile-based solutions and applications more quickly and easily, we are able to help our partners provide solutions that enable customers to access information on the go, increasing employee productivity and customer response rates while reducing business cycles and, ultimately, costs.”



The Mobility Solutions Competency is designed to enhance the efforts of partners who deliver Windows Mobile based solutions, applications and services using Microsoft tools and technologies, including, but not limited to Systems Integrators, Custom Application developers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Consultants & Solutions Resellers. Also Being as a Mobility Solutions competency partner, e-Zest will get up-front access to information about latest Windows Mobile product releases, roadmaps, and related resources on an ongoing basis directly from Microsoft.



e-Zest is participating in CeBIT 2008. You can visit e-Zest for more information.

