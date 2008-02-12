Marvist Consulting India Moves to a New Bigger Office Premises

Princeton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2008 -- Marvist Consulting has moved to a new bigger office premises in December 2007. The new office premise is nearly thrice the size of the old one. This increase in office space will allow Marvist to handle larger projects as well as more number of projects. Marvist is also planning to expand its services.



In the past 12 months, despite Marvist having doubled its office space it still ran out of space. As a result, the company was not able to provide holistic solutions to its clients.



Marvist’s new premises facilitates the growth of its capabilities to address the growing challenges and needs of its clients. Due to increased demand for its services, Marvist is rapidly expanding its staff strength and is expected to be 60+ in the near future.



The present office has laid the physical infrastructure for building a skilled and professional team that can better address the needs of Marvist’s customers.



About Marvist Consulting:

Marvist Consulting is a rapidly growing offshore Internet Marketing and Marketing Research Company based out of Princeton, New Jersey. The company started its operations in April 2005 and offers strategic consulting as well as tactical marketing services through offshore model. The services offered by Marvist Consulting are in the fields of Internet Marketing Strategy and consulting, Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click and Online Market Research. Marvist is providing prominent results for its 150+ clients to sell more of their products and services faster and easier. Marvist offers a unique service delivery model. The consulting team works from North America while the analysts and associates are from India facilitating performance oriented cost effective marketing solutions. Marvist offers Strategic Consulting as well as Tactical Marketing Services. Marvist works directly with businesses and offers services through business partners.

