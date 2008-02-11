Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2008 -- Turner Publishing announces its new release, the Historic Photos of Mobile by Carol Ellis & Scott E. Kirkland. This 10 x 10 gift book showcases the pictorial narrative of “Azalea City,” through stunning, culled-from-the-archives photos.



Named one of the top five “most polite” cities in the nation and honored with an All American City designation, Mobile has been an integral part of the fabric of United States history. The story of Mobile reflects both a united and progressive spirit and a unique culture that are the foundation of the city’s present-day prosperity and overwhelming popularity.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Carol Ellis and Scotty Kirkland, Historic Photos of Mobile rediscovers Mobile’s fascinating past through nearly 200 rare photographs selected from the Clarke County Historical Society, Harris Photo Company, Library of Congress, Mobile Public Library, Museum of Mobile, and University of South Alabama Archives, showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



From its Mardi Gras celebrations to disastrous hurricanes, agriculture to shipbuilding, street scenes to civil rights struggles, Mobile shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“I think these photos remind us of what we’ve got but can also engender pride in a city that is older than the United States and has a rich cultural and political history. Mobile has an almost unparalleled photographic record for a city of its size and I think that preserving, disseminating, and discussing those images is a high and worthy calling,” says writer Scotty Kirkland.



Historic Photos of Mobile is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, pivotal events, and legendary figures across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



Historic Photos of Mobile

By: Carol Ellis & Scott E. Kirkland

Turner Publishing, $39.95

ISBN 13: 978-1-59652-434-7

http://www.turnerpublishing.com

