Deacom Introduces Breakout Sessions at '08 User Conference

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2008 -- Deacom, Inc. invites users of the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System to attend the 2008 Deacom User Conference on May 13 and 14 at the Top of the Tower in Philadelphia, PA. The conference will help users from the lumber, manufactured building, truss, millwork, panel, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, cosmetic, adhesive, sealant, paint, ink, coating, food, and beverage manufacturing industries achieve efficiency and profitability goals by maximizing their usage of the DEACOM ERP System.



This year's conference will feature a series of in-depth breakout sessions moderated by Deacom technical and development staff. Each session will focus on individual functions of the DEACOM System, including financial statements, sales order entry, contact management, web portal, inventory and lot tracking, point-of-sale (POS), purchasing, and production scheduling. The concentrated sessions are designed to advance user proficiency in the latest version of the DEACOM System.



"The 2008 conference will give DEACOM users the option to choose which breakout sessions they attend, so they can focus on areas of the DEACOM ERP System that are the most relevant to them," Deacom CTO Shaun Tomlinson says. "Our objective is to make sure every DEACOM user - from the purchasing agent to the CFO - gets the most from this conference."



Participation in the break-out sessions will also give users the opportunity to speak with DEACOM personnel one-on-one, learn best practices, and network with industry colleagues. DEACOM users may register for the 2008 Deacom User Conference online under the Client Support section at http://www.deacom.net.



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software System or to schedule an online demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit http://www.deacom.net.



About Deacom, Inc.

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM System seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

