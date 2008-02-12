CRM Marketing List Available for B2B Marketing Campaigns

Palm Harbor, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2008 -- Winn Technology Group, a leading marketer of business–to–business technology products and services, announces the availability of a CRM list to support B2B marketing campaigns. The list is readily available to business–to–business marketing professionals looking to target companies using CRM applications to support initiatives such as:



• Generating Leads

• Promoting Events

• Setting Sales Appointments

• Sending Direct Mail Pieces

• Conducting Email Campaigns



The list includes traditional contact demographics such as names, job titles, company names, mailing addresses, and email addresses, as well as company firmographics like annual sales and number of employees. Contacts are available for both IT and Line of Business (Sales, Operations, etc.) at all organizational levels — Professional, Manager, Director, VP, SVP/EVP, and C–Level.



All companies contained in the marketing list have been identified by Winn Technology Group as being users of a particular CRM application. In total, nearly 20 On–Demand and On–Premise Customer Relationship Management and Sales Force Automation vendors are tracked, including the five leaders as of 2007:



• Salesforce.com

• Siebel (Oracle)

• Microsoft

• SAP

• Sage Software



Kevin Stanton, Winn Technology Group's Director of Marketing Operations, commented, "We spend a considerable amount of time talking to B2B marketers about the challenges they face. What they are telling us is they need a higher level of intelligence to effectively support marketing campaigns above and beyond simply 'renting a list'. We at Winn Technology Group have listened, and we are ecstatic at the opportunity to lend a helping hand by offering such a comprehensive list of companies identified as being users of CRM applications."



Kevin added, "Our marketing list should prove to be a valuable asset for companies that provide products and services complementary to CRM applications, and for organizations looking to capitalize on the weaknesses of other vendors."



Disclaimer: All trademarks, trade names, and logos referenced in this press release are the property of their respective owners.



About Winn Technology Group, Inc.

Winn Technology Group is a privately–held marketing solutions company headquartered in Palm Harbor, Florida. Focusing exclusively on the technology marketplace, Winn has earned the respect of over 600 technology companies, many of whom continually subscribe to its B2B marketing services including Demand Generation, Event Marketing, Database Solutions, and Channel Marketing. For more information, call 800–444–5622 or visit http://www.winntech.net.

