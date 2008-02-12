Sendouts Brand Makeover Showcases Enhanced Solutions

Montclair, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2008 -- Sendouts has revamped its brand identity including its corporate website (http://www.sendouts.com) and logo to reflect its position as the leading single source provider of comprehensive software, tools and training for the staffing and recruitment industry.



In 1999, Sendouts established its position as a pioneer in the industry by launching its flagship product, Sendouts Pro, an easy-to-use, web-based recruitment management software. Since then, the company has rapidly grown year after year and has expanded its products and services to become a comprehensive resource for recruiters and owners. Recently, Sendouts announced a new release of Sendouts Pro (6.5) that includes a number of new sourcing tools, in addition to Sendouts University – an online training center that offers tutorials and lectures by known industry experts – and SendoutsXchange, a trusted split-fee recruiter-to-recruiter exchange that charges just one flat fee for each successful placement.



"As Sendouts products and services have evolved to meet the productivity needs of our clients, we felt our brand needed to reflect our new position in the market," said Don Breckenridge, president and CEO of Sendouts. "Sendouts provides whole solutions for our clients that go far beyond typical Applicant Tracking Software."



Breckenridge added that Sendouts new branding also highlights the company’s renowned service and customer testimonials, reflecting the "live person" support strategy that has helped Sendouts grow to over 750 firms nationwide.



"Listening to and caring for our customers is a core value at Sendouts that is not only reflected in our new external brand identity, but also incorporated into our day-to-day work environment," said Breckenridge. He noted that Sendouts has even invited customers to "name" the new "Sendouts Guy", an ingredient in Sendouts' brand since its inception.



About Sendouts

Sendouts is the leading, single source provider of software and training needs for recruiting and staffing firms. The company combines unparalleled service, training and support with its easy-to-use, Web-based software - Sendouts Pro - giving recruiters the fastest path to more placements. Sendouts Pro now helps over 750 staffing and recruitment firms worldwide automate and manage the entire talent acquisition process from sales opportunities to final placements. For more information, go to http://www.sendouts.com.



