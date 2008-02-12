Synchronica Mobile Gateway 3.5 With New Features for Consumer and Business Market

Royal Tunbridge Wells, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2008 -- GSMA Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, Hall 2.0, Stand 2J25, February 12, 2008. - Synchronica plc, international vendor of mobile email and synchronization software, has announced Mobile Gateway 3.5 with new back-end support for Microsoft Exchange 2007 and Sun Java Communications Suite 5.



Mobile Gateway 3.5 also introduces support for the Java Content Repository (JCR) standard, allowing it to be integrated easily with third-party personal information management (PIM) systems, significantly reducing the development time. The new product incorporates a billing API (Application Programming Interface) to facilitate both prepaid billing, predominantly used in the consumer sector, and post-paid billing favored by corporate accounts.



Mobile Gateway 3.5 further features a new mobile registration interface that allows consumers to sign up easily and quickly from their phone by using WAP, activating the service directly from the device without requiring access to a PC.



In the business sector, Frost & Sullivan predicts that mobile email will become a must-have application, with revenues estimated to grow from EUR 1.86 billion in 2007 to EUR 6.65 billion in 2012.



By adding support for Microsoft Exchange 2007 and Sun Communications Suite 5, Mobile Gateway 3.5 enables operators to provide a carrier-grade mobile email and PIM synchronization service to the majority of users working in businesses, without forcing them to use a specific device. This makes the use of a single device for both business and private email a reality, removing the headache of carrying multiple devices for executives on the move.



"The enormous popularity of the Apple iPhone has demonstrated that consumer and business use of mobile phones is converging, and operators are starting to look at how best to serve both markets on a single device", says Synchronica CEO Carsten Brinkschulte.



At the same time that mobile email becomes a must-have application in the business sector, Visiongain predicts that consumer mobile email accounts will increase to 184 million users by 2011. Because Mobile Gateway 3.5 supports popular consumer email services such as Gmail, AOL, Yahoo, or any POP3 or IMAP mailbox, it is equally attractive to operators introducing consumer mobile email services.



Using the open standards Push IMAP and SyncML, Mobile Gateway 3.5 integrates with the native email and synchronization clients built into more than 1.5 billion devices from all major handset manufacturers like Sony Ericsson, Palm, Nokia, Samsung, Motorola.



This is ideal for business users who need secure mobile access to corporate email and calendar information, as well as users in the prosumer and consumer markets, as it supports both smartphones and mass market feature phones without requiring an additional client to be installed on the device.



As a key advantage, unmatched by other products, Mobile Gateway does not require any additional software installation on the users' PC or firewall modification in the corporate network. Instead, Mobile Gateway is operated in the data center of the service provider and connects to the user's mail server through a secure connection.



The combination of this zero footprint architecture with an additional over-the-air provisioning module eases service activation and improves adoption rates.



"By extending our back-end support to include Microsoft Exchange 2007 and Sun Communications Suite 5 and continuing to support open standards and popular consumer email services, Synchronica can provide a single solution that can deliver carrier-grade mobile push email and PIM synchronization to both consumer and business users on a wide range of devices", says Synchronica CEO Carsten Brinkschulte.



"We are delighted to announce these important enhancements to our flagship product Mobile Gateway. This is another important step in our mission to bring carrier-grade push email, PIM synchronization, and backup and restore services to every phone on the planet, whether it is in the hands of a European executive on his Sony Ericsson P990, a U.S. prosumer on his Apple iPhone, or a consumer in Bangladesh accessing emails on his Nokia 1101", adds Brinkschulte.



Synchronica exhibits at the GSMA Mobile World Congress, 11-14 February 2008, Barcelona, Spain, Fira de Barcelona, Hall 2, Ground Floor, Stand 2J25.



About Mobile Gateway

Synchronica's Mobile Gateway provides carrier-grade push email and synchronization services for virtually all mass market feature phones and smartphones being used by subscribers today. It is based on the dominant open industry standards Push IMAP (LEMONADE) for mobile email and SyncML (OMA DS) for contact and calendar synchronization and works with the built-in email and synchronization clients found in more than 1.5 billion phones. The new email-to-SMS functionality expands its reach to virtually every phone in use today. Serving consumers and prosumers, Mobile Gateway includes back-end support for POP3 and IMAP mailboxes, connecting to popular services such as AOL or Gmail. For business users, it provides a unique zero footprint architecture where users simply register their devices and instantly start to receive corporate email on their phone without requiring additional connectors behind the firewall. Business mailboxes supported include Microsoft Exchange, Lotus Domino, and Sun Java Communications Suite.



About Synchronica

Synchronica plc develops and markets industry standard mobile email and synchronization solutions for the vast majority of devices in the market today. Mobile operators, device manufacturers, and service providers in emerging and developed markets use Synchronica products to offer mobile email, PIM synchronization and backup and restore services to their consumer and corporate customer base. Products include the push email and synchronization solution Mobile Gateway and the mass market device backup solution Mobile Backup. Headquartered in the U.K., with a development center in Germany and presences in the USA, Hong Kong, and Dubai. Synchronica plc is a public company traded on the AIM list of the London Stock Exchange (SYNC.LN). More information is available at http://www.synchronica.com

