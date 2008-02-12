Las Vegas-Based Women Designers Introduce Art Collection for Wine Aficionados Around the World

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2008 -- Two Las Vegas-based women, Sharon Rose and Dorit Schwartz, recently introduced the Rose Schwartz Design Collection, giving a whole new picture to wine appreciation.



These two long-time residents of Las Vegas, having been full-time mothers for several years, decided it was time to jump back into the entrepreneurial world. The wives of two well- respected members of the business community are now making a name for themselves in the art world.



Their company, Rose Schwartz Design LLC, was founded in 2006, and develops hand-designed art pieces using wine corks from around the world. The beauty and uniqueness of this collection is a must see and a must have. It brings a new vision to the art community.



Sharon’s husband, Rich Rose, was the former president of Caesars World Sports, and president of sports and special events for Barrick Gaming, in addition to being the founder and president of AllSport Productions.



Sharon has some big plans on the horizon and, according to Rich, “Sharon is a visionary. She has creativity and talent—essential characteristics of a successful designer.”



Among Sharon’s professional accomplishments was serving as the Executive Director of the New York City Host Committee for the Grammy Awards and she was part of the development team that founded MusiCares, the organization’s charitable entity. She’s made the transition from music to art as smoothly as the finest jazz sounds.



Many Las Vegas women will remember Poise, the hip clothing store in Summerlin, which was founded and owned by Dorit Schwartz. Fashion and jewelry design were her passions then, just as creating unique art is her passion today.



The official launch of the collection begins this month. Locally, the collection is being showcased at The Scandinavian Collection Showroom at the Design Center in the World Market Center and Da Minicci Jewelers at the District in Green Valley and Monte Lago Village at Lake Las Vegas. Both vendors are taking orders on their signature piece, Cheval du Vin, as well as one of the newest pieces of the collection, Passion, a heart that is the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day, whether standing alone or showcasing any piece of jewelry.



For further information about Rose Schwartz Design LLC, please visit http://www.RoseSchwartzDesign.com.

