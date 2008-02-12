Universal Wrecking Corp. Completes Scrap Metal Recycling Project

Brick, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2008 -- Universal Wrecking Corp. (website http://www.universalwrecking.com ) recently completed a scrap metal recycling and removal project in New Jersey for a large industrial client.



The project consisted of the removal of various obsolete pieces of equipment, scrap metal piles and other metal structures that had accumulated in the client's boneyard. The client needed to make room and contacted universal Wrecking Corp. (UWC) to provide scrap metal recycling and removal contractor services.



UWC provided an excavator with a shear attachment as well as laborers with torches to cut and size the metal items. The sized metal scrap was then loaded in UWC trucks for deliver to the scrap mill.



The project was completed on schedule and without injury or incident. In addition, the client was paid for the scrap metal.



About Universal Wrecking Corp.

Universal Wrecking Corp. is one of the premier demolition and scrap metal removal contractors in the United States. Demolition services include commercial and industrial demolition, interior demolition, scrap metal recycling, dismantlement, tank and silo demolition, mobile concrete crushing and wrecking.



