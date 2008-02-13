PrintingForLess.com Wins Prestigious 2007 Management Plus Award

Livingston, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2008 -- The National Association of Printing Leadership (NAPL), the trade association for excellence in graphic communications management, recently named PrintingForLess.com, www.printingforless.com, (PFL), America’s Print Shop, a Silver Award Winner in the prestigious, Management Plus Awards for management excellence in all phases of operation. Sponsored by NAPL, www.napl.org, MAN Roland, Compass Capital Partners, and American Printer Magazine, the awards are based on a company’s management performance as compared to professional and industry standards. Open to all graphic arts organizations, only eleven companies were chosen for Silver Awards.



"Management Plus award winners are the kinds of organizations that have what it takes to succeed in today's challenging marketplace-a high degree of management excellence in all operational areas," says Joseph P. Truncale, NAPL President and Chief Executive Officer. "I and everyone at NAPL extend our sincere congratulations to all the 2007 Management Plus honorees."



PFL received the maximum points allowable in the areas of HR, Environmental/Safety Concerns, Community Affairs, Marketing/Sales Plan, and Quality Control and high scores in Business Planning, Internal Control Systems, Vendor Relations, and Financial Performance. With these outstanding results, NAPL recognized PFL for its superior work environment, emphasis on employee participation in management, and high-quality print production standards.



“We work diligently to hire and train the best to provide our customers with remarkable interactions they’ll want to tell their friends about,” says Andrew Field, PrintingForLess.com Founder and CEO. “This award recognizes how our investments in technology, training and talent companywide have enabled us to continually raise the bar.”



The awards will be presented at a special banquet on March 11, during NAPL's 2008 Top Management Conference in Orlando, FL. All Management Plus award winners become members of the NAPL Management Plus Society, a peer group dedicated to improving and promoting the graphic arts. The society offers valuable opportunities for networking with executives of leading companies in the industry.



To help boost your business with the right marketing materials, discover employment opportunities, offer feedback, and get more information, visit www.printingforless.com or call 800-930-6040.



About PrintingForLess.com

PrintingForLess.com is the first and leading online commercial printing company in the United States. Located in southwest Montana, PrintingForLess.com provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full-color printed pieces. Go to http://www.PrintingForLess.com for affordable marketing materials including: business cards, brochures, postcards, newsletters, letterhead, and more. For additional information, please visit our website or call 800-930-6040.



About The National Association for Printing Leadership

The National Association for Printing Leadership (NAPL) is the trade association for excellence in graphic communications management. A not-for-profit trade association service companies in the $100 billion+ printing and graphic communications industry, NAPL offers a comprehensive slate of business-building solutions that provides company leaders with the strategies, insights, and guidance they can use to make informed business decisions, minimize risk, anticipate change, and profitably grow their business.

