Free Teleseminar for Public Relations for Lawyers and Law Firms

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2008 -- Co-hosted By Gina Rubel and Rich Klein, these two experts will provide public relations advice targeting lawyers, chief marketing officers, law firm executives and all law firm marketing and public relations directors / managers to enhance their public relations knowledge.



Calendar Listing:



What: Public Relations for Lawyers and Law Firms Free Teleseminar



When: Wednesday, February 27, 2008 at 2 PM



Where: Register online for FREE at http://tinyweblink-001.com/?pid=3532046.



The Teleseminar: The free teleseminar will be co-hosted by public relations expert, attorney and author of Everyday Public Relations for Lawyers, Gina F. Rubel, Esq., President and CEO of Furia Rubel Communications and communications expert, Rich Klein, President of Riverside Public Relations, LLC. The two experts will provide public relations advice targeting lawyers, chief marketing officers, law firm executives and all law firm marketing and public relations directors / managers to enhance their public relations knowledge. Rubel and Klein will discuss the following topics:



- How to know what's news and what isn't

- Best practices for getting news out about your firm to the various media

- Do's and don'ts of media interviews

- Crisis communications for law firms and their clients



About Gina F. Rubel, Esq.

Gina F. Rubel, Esq., is the owner of Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., an award-winning and certified women-owned business located in Doylestown, Pa. With a niche in legal communications, Furia Rubel provides expert strategic planning and public relations programs to service providers, educational institutions, and nonprofit organizations throughout the U.S., the U.K. and Canada. Agency clients have been featured everywhere from MSNBC and “The Today Show” to NPR, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.



Rubel also recently published Everyday Public Relations for Lawyers, a straight forward and practical guide that covers everything seasoned and new lawyers and legal marketers alike need to know about promoting themselves, their law firms and their practices. This hands-on advice covers all aspects of public relations that can be applied to virtually any type of business, from the do’s and don’ts of media relations to harnessing the power of the Internet. For more information on Everyday Public Relations for Lawyers, visit http://www.furiarubel.com.



About Rich Klein

Rich Klein is the owner of Riverside Public Relations, LLC who assists law firms, companies and other organizations to create, defend and rebuild their reputations by initiating a rapid crisis response and implementing long-term communications strategies. Riverside crafts precise communications strategies and plans to drive branded messages to the right audience. Riverside provides a wide variety of services from writing and editing press materials, interacting with the media, media training, marketing communications strategy and business development advice. For more information on Riverside, visit http://www.riversidepr.com.

