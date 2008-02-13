Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2008 -- Turner Publishing announces the new release, the Historic Photos of Corpus Christi by Cecilia Gutierrez Venable. This 10x10 gift book showcases the pictorial history of the “Sparkling City by the Sea,” in stunning, culled-from-the-archives photos.



As a port city on the Gulf of Mexico since the nineteenth century, Corpus Christi has been an integral part of the fabric of United States history. Home of the Navy’s famed Blue Angels, Corpus Christi reflects both a diverse and progressive spirit, and the unique culture that contributed to the city’s growth and prosperity.



With fact-filled photo captions and chapter introductions by Cecilia Venable, Historic Photos of Corpus Christi rediscovers the fascinating past of the “Sparkling City by the Sea” through nearly 200 rare photographs pulled from the Collections and Archives, Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi Public Libraries, Library of Congress, and Texas A & M University Special, showcased with exceptional clarity and beauty.



From the 1919 hurricane to the Ada Wilson Hospital, the Naval Base and Red Cross to Nueces Hotel and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and much more, Corpus Christi shines through the decades in glorious black-and-white photography, displayed in a large format.



“As an avid reader, history has always been a passion of mine. This city has such a rich history and the prospect of producing a book which details some of its development was intriguing,” says author Cecilia Gutierrez Venable.



Historic Photos of Corpus Christi is part of Turner Publishing’s Historic Photos series. These books, highlighting the history of the great cities, legendary figures, and pivotal events across America, have been acclaimed as a staple in the collection of anyone who loves history.



Historic Photos of Corpus Christi

By Cecilia Gutierrez Venable

Turner Publishing, $39.95

ISBN 13: 978-1-59652-428-6

http://www.turnerpublishing.com



