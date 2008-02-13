Pro-Networking Expert Speaks at 2008 Video Conference and Tradeshow

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2008 -- Neen James of Doylestown, Pa., recently addressed the topic of “Pro-Networking: Building Your Video Business Through Strategic Networking” at the Video 2008: Event Video Conference and Tradeshow in Orlando, Fla., on January 23.



A crowd of more than 600 program participants gathered to hear James share real-life systems and strategies to increase their bottom line. By establishing systems to help increase productivity, leveraging everyday communication tools, demonstrating strategies to grow ones business and communicating how to build a productive business development action plan, James revealed the secrets to productivity success.



James discussed tips on creating a personal business development plan for 30, 60, and 90 days, and how to apply her five personal strategies to boost ones business development skills. She also explained how one can calculate RON (Return on Networking) to maximize their networking profitability and how to apply productive strategies for before, during and after networking events along with a variety of other Pro-Networking tactics.



James is an International Productivity Expert and is known for her ability to connect business professionals across the globe while helping them build their business. She is regularly featured as a keynote speaker around the USA, Canada and Australia, and her most recently published book ‘Secrets of Super-Productivity’ has received rave reviews. James’ focus on helping business professionals is also demonstrated with her involvement in several local networks including Women’s Business Forum of Bucks County, Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce Women in Business and eWomen Network Philadelphia for which she served as the regional director for two years. For more information about Neen James, go to http://www.neenjames.com.

