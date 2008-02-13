Federation of Genealogical Societies Becomes WorldVitalRecords.com’s Society Affiliate Partnership Member

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2008 -- WorldVitalRecords.com (a service of FamilyLink.com, Inc.), announced the much anticipated and exciting news that the Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) has become a Society Affiliate Partnership Member. This partnership is a win/win/win approach to WorldVitalRecords.com, FGS, and the society members.



Fred Moss, Legal Advisor to FGS and “general handyman” worked with completing this event where Wendy Elliott, FGS President recently signed the final agreement.



“I think this is a great opportunity for our member societies. This partnership gives them a chance to obtain discounts to the various collections on WorldVitalRecords.com,” Elliott said.



“Partnering with FGS is extremely important to us because of its significant role in the genealogy space,” said David Lifferth, President, FamilyLink.com, Inc. “We are grateful for their leadership in partnering with us and we hope to provide our services to their many members and partner societies.”



FGS was founded in 1976 and represents the members of more than 500 genealogical societies. The Federation of Genealogical Societies links the genealogical community by serving the needs of its member societies; providing products and services needed by member societies; marshaling the resources of its member organizations; and working with the genealogical community by helping genealogical societies become stronger and grow.



“Societies are the backbone of genealogy networks. FGS, as a society that encompasses hundreds of societies, is an invaluable resource for genealogists and family historians worldwide. We are pleased to work with such an established group of committed individuals,” said Paul Allen, CEO, FamilyLink.com, Inc.



Jana Sloan Broglin, VP of Membership, is given much credit for taking the initiative and spearheading this great endeavor. Working with Dave Lifferth, President, and Carin Green, Society Consultant, over several weeks of fine tuning, the two entities are looking forward to increased revenue for societies and success for their members as they research the various databases on WorldVitalRecords.com.



“The Society is very pleased to be a part of WorldVitalRecords.com, and the affiliate partnership program that FGS and Family Link.com, Inc. (parent company) have worked out. We look forward to a long relationship with Family Link.com, Inc.,” Broglin said.



Fred Moss, who likes to remain behind the scenes, said, “We are delighted to be able to offer this valuable resource to our many society members. In partnering with FamilyLink.com, Inc., I feel that it is a benefit that we owe our members and all that FamilyLink.com, Inc. provides.”



The Society members are given a specific discount amount from the online subscription to the U.S. and World Collections. For every paid membership on WorldVitalRecords.com, the society earns a profit by way of commissions.



Other societies that have taken advantage of this new program are:



• Ohio Genealogy Society

• New York State Genealogical and Biographical Society

• California State Genealogy Society

• Southern California Genealogy Society

• Fulton County Genealogy Society (OH)

• Moravian Heritage Society (TX)

• Edgar County Genealogy Society (IL)

• South Suburban Genealogy Society (IL)

• Rogue Valley Genealogy Society (OR)



If you are a member of any of the above societies, go to the society websites, click on the link and become a member of WorldVitalRecords.com at a discounted price, and earn money for your society.



Contact Carin Green at 888.377.0588; or email her at caring@familylink.com to join the Society Affiliate Partnership Program or for further information. Also, watch for the upcoming Society Page in the weekly newsletter and the society blog at http://familylinksocieties.blogspot.com/



About Federation of Genealogical Societies

The Federation of Genealogical Societies links the genealogical community by: serving the needs of its member societies, providing products and services needed by member societies, and marshaling the resources of its member organization. FGS was founded in 1976 and represents the members of more than 500 genealogical societies. FGS links the genealogical community by helping genealogical societies strengthen and grow. To do this, FGS publishes FORUM magazine, filled with articles pertaining to society management and genealogical news. FGS also publishes an extensive series of Society Strategy Papers, covering topics about effectively operating a genealogical society. FGS also links the genealogical community through its annual conference -- four days of excellent lectures, including one full day devoted to society management topics.



About FamilyLink.com, Inc.

FamilyLink.com, Inc. operates a network of services that includes WorldVitalRecords.com, FamilyLink.com, a social network for genealogists, and We're Related on Facebook. The focus of the company is to provide innovative tools to connect families.



About WorldVitalRecords.com

Launched in 2006 by Paul Allen and several key members of the original Ancestry.com team, WorldVitalRecords.com provides affordable genealogy databases and family history tools used by more than 500,000 monthly visitors. The site generates 9.4 million monthly pages views and has more than 25,000 subscribers. With thousands of databases including birth, death, military, census, and parish records, WorldVitalRecords.com makes it easy to extend your family tree. Some of its partners include Everton Publishers, Quintin Publications, Archive CD Books Australia, Immigrant Ships Transcribers Guild, Archive CD Books Canada, The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, Inc., SmallTownPapers®, Accessible Archives, Genealogical Publishing Company, Find My Past, Godfrey Memorial Library, Find A Grave, and FamilySearch™. Investors include vSpring Capital and several angel investors.

