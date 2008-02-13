Renee Grant-Williams Announces Date for 10th Annual Vocal Master Class

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2008 -- Renowned voice coach Renee Grant-Williams, whose teachings have contributed to the success of such superstars as Miley Cyrus (a.k.a. Hannah Montana), Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Bo Bice, Faith Hill, Christina Aguilera, Keith Urban and countless others, has announced the date for her 10th Annual Vocal Master Class. This year’s intensive all-day workshop will be held on Saturday, April 19th. The event will be held at SIR (Studio Instrument Rentals) in Nashville, Tennessee.



The daytime portion of the event will take place from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and will feature training techniques and hands-on instruction with Grant-Williams. The afternoon will include a panel discussion with soon-to-be-announced high-profile music business executives entitled 10 Career-Busting Mistakes Every Singer Should Avoid.



The panel discussion will focus on identifying and helping attendees avoid the most common mistakes entertainers make. Past panelists include Paul Worley (producer – Big & Rich, Dixie Chicks, Warner Bros. label head), Mark Bright (producer – Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, etc.), Harold Shedd (producer – Alabama, Toby Keith, etc.) David Malloy (producer – Reba McEntire, etc.), Rod Essig (Booking Agent – Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, etc.), Bo Bice (American Idol finalist/recording artist), Pat Higdon (Universal Music Publishing executive), and many more.



The evening will feature a performance showcase, during which each attendee will have the opportunity to perform a song and have their performance evaluated by a panel of music industry professionals. Performances will be held on the sound stages of SIR, the rehearsal facility that is commonly inhabited by superstar artists like Alison Krauss, Robert Plant, Garth Brooks, ZZ Top, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney and countless others. The performance showcase takes place from 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm.



“It’s very exciting to be celebrating our tenth year anniversary. Having spent the last nine years telling singers what to do, this year it seems appropriate to emphasize what NOT to do,” says Grant-Williams. “Judging from the early career mistakes made by some of our brightest stars, a singer doesn’t have to own a loaded gun to shoot themselves in the foot.”



Voice Coach Renee Grant-Williams has worked with well-known entertainers like the Dixie Chicks, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Christina Aguilera, Randy Travis, Pam Tillis, Huey Lewis, Linda Ronstadt, Kenny Chesney, Charlie Daniels, Martina McBride, Bryan White, Lyle Lovett, Jessica Andrews, Larry Gatlin and Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead, and has been a consultant to nearly every major record label.



Renee is the author of Voice Power, and has appeared on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, BRAVO, BLOOMBERG, MTV, the BBC, and National Public Radio, as well as syndicated and cable television programs, hundreds of radio stations, and has written for and appeared in numerous national publications.



Registration for this year’s Master Class with Renee Grant-Williams: 10 Career-Busting Mistakes Every Singer Should Avoid is $299 and tickets can be purchased by calling (615) 244-3280 or by visiting http://www.MyVoiceCoach.com. For more information about this year’s incredible new venue, SIR, visit http://www.SIRTN.com.



