ExchangeHomes.com Announces Brand New Web Site

Greenville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2008 -- ExchangeHomes.com (http://www.exchangehomes.com), one of the oldest home exchange organizations in the world, announces a brand new, completely redesigned web site, plus two membership levels instead of one.



ExchangeHomes has always been commended by both visitors and members for its especially user friendly web site, and with the addition of dozens of new features, designed to enhance its functionality and ease of use still further, the company has now taken this to a whole new level.



The introduction of two membership designations will now allow visitors to sign up and initiate contact with paid, listing members without actually committing to publishing their own home in the ExchangeHomes database.



“We feel this will be a win, win situation,” says Anne Pottinger, owner of ExchangeHomes. “Launching an ‘Associate’ membership will provide our paid, Full members with significantly more exposure to their listings. To confirm this, in the 10 days that the new web site has been live, our visitor numbers have already doubled. On one day they tripled!”



Now in its 23rd year of business, ExchangeHomes is recognized as one of the elder statesmen of the home exchange industry. Its membership uses the club to arrange long, annual vacations as well as weekend breaks closer to home. Many members often use home exchange when attending family events such as wedding or reunions.



About ExchangeHomes

With ExchangeHomes.com, you agree to swap homes with a person or family for a vacation or visit to a specific location. You stay in their place and they stay in yours. No money is exchanged— it’s entirely a barter system. The bonus comes in the opportunity to live like a local, never a tourist, meeting the neighbors, supporting the local economy by shopping in local markets, and having lots of extra space. Families often exchange cars as well, so with no automobile rentals and no hotel bills, they will also save a significant amount of money. In addition, they will benefit from personal recommendations from their exchange partners and neighbors for restaurants and shopping, instead of the guide books every "tourist" uses as a matter of course.



ExchangeHomes has a database of listings in the most sought after cities and locations all around the world. These can be searched and contacted with just a few mouse clicks. They also have an extremely popular blog at ExchangeHomesBlog.com.


