Synchronica Signs Global Distribution Deal with Brightstar for Mobile Gateway

Royal Tunbridge Wells, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2008 -- GSMA Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, Hall 2.0, Stand 2J25, February 13, 2008. - Synchronica plc, the mobile email and synchronization company, is pleased to announce a worldwide agreement with Brightstar Corp., a global leader in distribution and supply chain solutions for the mobile industry, for the distribution of its award-winning mobile push email and synchronization technology Mobile Gateway.



As part of the agreement, the two companies will create a dedicated sales and marketing team that will draw on Brightstar's vast customer base to promote Mobile Gateway in over 50 countries across six continents. Initial marketing undertaken by the teams has generated positive responses from potential customers. Over 15 opportunities with mobile operators are now in active discussion and/or under trial. Synchronica has hired a dedicated sales representative in Miami, where Brightstar is headquartered, to handle this alliance and ensure its success.



Brightstar, with estimated annual gross revenues of USD 4.8 billion in 2007, serves many of the world's leading mobile network operators. In addition, Brightstar has a strong presence in the fast growing emerging markets in Asia Pacific, Africa, India, and throughout Latin America. The company also serves customers throughout North America, Europe, and Australia. Brightstar delivered one of every 20 mobile devices in the world in 2007.



Commenting on the agreement, Synchronica CEO Carsten Brinkschulte said: "We are very excited to team with Brightstar. This is an outstanding validation of Mobile Gateway which provides an easy to use and affordable way for accessing email on mass market mobile phones. Brightstar's marketing flair, as well as its far-reaching and established supply chain extends our global reach, in particular in the booming emerging markets of Latin America and Asia, where we see a tremendous opportunity for growth."



Brightstar Vice President, Data Centric and Enterprise, Michael Tate, said: "We are delighted to partner with Synchronica, as Mobile Gateway is an outstanding product. As a global leader we seek value-added solutions for the global wireless market, and Mobile Gateway is best in class. We see a huge opportunity for push email and synchronization solutions, and Mobile Gateway is sure to generate tremendous interest across the world."



Synchronica exhibits at the GSMA Mobile World Congress, 11-14 February 2008, Barcelona, Spain, Fira de Barcelona, Hall 2, Ground Floor, Stand 2J25.



About Brightstar

Brightstar Corp. is a global leader in customized distribution and supply chain solutions for the wireless industry. With global headquarters in Miami, Brightstar operates sales, distribution, and manufacturing facilities in more than 50 countries on six continents. The company provides solutions to over 30,000 network operators, MVNOs, retailers, resellers, and independent agents around the world and also represents the world's leading wireless manufacturers. For more information, visit http://www.brightstarcorp.com



About Mobile Gateway

Synchronica's Mobile Gateway provides carrier-grade push email and synchronization services for virtually all mass market feature phones and smartphones being used by subscribers today. It is based on the dominant open industry standards Push IMAP (LEMONADE) for mobile email and SyncML (OMA DS) for contact and calendar synchronization and works with the built-in email and synchronization clients found in more than 1.5 billion phones. The new email-to-SMS functionality expands its reach to virtually every phone in use today. Serving consumers and prosumers, Mobile Gateway includes back-end support for POP3 and IMAP mailboxes, connecting to popular services such as AOL or Gmail. For business users, it provides a unique zero footprint architecture where users simply register their devices and instantly start to receive corporate email on their phone without requiring additional connectors behind the firewall. Business mailboxes supported include Microsoft Exchange, Lotus Domino, and Sun Java Communications Suite.



About Synchronica

Synchronica plc develops and markets industry standard mobile email and synchronization solutions for the vast majority of devices in the market today. Mobile operators, device manufacturers, and service providers in emerging and developed markets use Synchronica products to offer mobile email, PIM synchronization and backup and restore services to their consumer and corporate customer base. Products include the push email and synchronization solution Mobile Gateway and the mass market device backup solution Mobile Backup. Headquartered in the U.K., with a development center in Germany and presences in the USA, Hong Kong, and Dubai. Synchronica plc is a public company traded on the AIM list of the London Stock Exchange (SYNC.LN). More information is available at http://www.synchronica.com

