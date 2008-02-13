Tpad Launches 10 New Local Access Telephone Numbers

Lancashire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2008 -- Popular VoIP provider Tpad have unveiled their latest innovation in their drive to cut the cost of international phone calls. By dialling a Local Access number followed by a unique pin number the caller will only be charged at local rate no matter where in the world they are calling from.



Steven Johns, Marketing Manager for Tpad, believes that these numbers will make it easier for Tpad customers to stay in touch with family or friends living in a different country: "The international call charge can be prohibitive for anybody wanting to chat to a friend or family member in another country. Now with the Local Access numbers all they need to do is get a free Tpad Account and they can make international calls using a normal phone at the minimal cost of local call."



The Local Access numbers are already proving popular, "We've seen a lot of interest from several countries including the U.S., Pakistan, Canada, Thailand and Bahrain and hopefully this success will continue to grow." said Johns.



The new numbers also allow callers to contact Tpad users without having to use a PC. "One of the biggest problems used to be that people assumed that if they got a VoIP / SIP number all their friends and family would need a PC and the Internet to take advantage of the huge savings. With these numbers that’s no longer the case, anybody can now call a Tpad customer using a normal phone," Johns added.



The call forwarding service from Tpad also means that customers can forward their free VoIP / SIP number to a normal mobile or landline phone at Tpad's competitive call rates. This means that they can go anywhere in the world and still be contactable even if they don’t have access to the Internet.



Tpad's pioneering offers such as a free VoIP / SIP number for every customer, no monthly charges or contracts and free voicemail retrieval have established the company as a market leader.



About Tpad

Tpad is building a reputation as one of the fastest growing internet telephone providers. The company is committed to offering the best possible service to its customers at the fairest possible price. Using state of the art VoIP technology it can provide low-cost landline or mobile calls to countries around the world, including the USA, Canada and India. Tpad also allows you to receive cheap calls from a landline or mobile phone in over 40 countries.

