Capability Company’s Services Retained in Search for New Director of Stewardship and Institutional Advancement for Catholic Diocese of Raleigh

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2008 -- The Catholic Diocese of Raleigh has recently retained the services of Capability Company, a locally owned executive recruiting company for nonprofit organizations, to search for a new Director of Stewardship and Institutional Advancement.



"The Catholic Diocese’s strong programs and ministries reach across central and eastern North Carolina, and have a long history of inspirational work,” states Sherry Heuser, Senior Consultant for Capability Company. “We are excited about partnering with them in their search for an outstanding Director to increase support for their efforts.”



The Catholic Diocese of Raleigh is looking for a strategic thinker and self-starter who will oversee the coordination of fundraising operations for the diocesan office as well as assisting Diocesan ministries, parishes, schools and campus ministries with their fundraising efforts.



About the Catholic Diocese of Raleigh

The Catholic Diocese of Raleigh includes 54 counties of eastern North Carolina, covering just over 32,000 miles. It is divided into eight deaneries with a total of 96 parishes, missions and stations and six centers for campus ministry. It’s mission is to serve Catholic parishes, schools, institutions, and ministries so that they may effectively carry out their missions; strive to meet the needs of all the People of God, laity, Religious and clergy, so that they may faithfully live their vocations; and develop resources, provide training, planning, and consultation where and when needed.



About Capability Company

Capability Company is a national recruiting firm for nonprofits, based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Strategically recruiting professionals located in key markets, the company was established in 2002 and currently conducts searches exclusively for the nonprofit sector. Creating for a wide range of positions, Capability Company has earned an exceptional reputation for recruiting Executive Directors, Presidents, CEO's Fundraising professionals, Chief Financial Officers, Communications, Public Relations and Marketing professionals as well as Program Officers and Directors. To learn more about Capability Company, please visit the web site at http://www.capabilitycompany.com or call 866 832-1136 for further details.

