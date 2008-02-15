Durham’s Partnership for Children hires Capability Company to find new More at Four Coordinator

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2008 -- Capability Company, an executive search firm serving nonprofit organizations, hospitals and institutions of higher learning, announced today that it has been chosen by Durham's Partnership for Children to conduct a search for its More at Four Coordinator.



The More at Four program provides high quality early educational experiences for 4-year-olds who are not attending preschool or are not experiencing a high quality early care environment for various reasons. The program is community-based, voluntary, and designed to prepare 4-year-olds for kindergarten.



“Durham’s Partnership for Children has a strong history of developing and managing collaborative programs within the community, and their well-known More at Four program provides much needed quality early childhood education for the children who are most at-risk,” states Senior Consultant Sherry Heuser. “We are very excited to be working with DPfC to find the right candidate to coordinate this program.”



The More at Four Coordinator will manage varied aspects of the initiative, including overall administration of the program and staff, budget reporting and payment authorization, site development and monitoring, program evaluation, and data analysis.



The More at Four program in Durham serves nearly 400 children in 29 classrooms, with a budget of approximately $1.6M.



About Durham’s Partnership for Children

Durham’s Partnership for Children is a nonprofit organization that works to make sure children across Durham County arrive at school healthy and ready to succeed. Their mission is to mobilize and unify the Durham community to create and support innovative and successful collaborative approaches to serving the needs of children 0 to 5 years of age and their families. Durham’s Partnership for Children is one of 78 local partnerships across North Carolina to administer Smart Start funds at the local level.



