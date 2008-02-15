An Innovative Online Advancement program helps Small Businesses find success on the Web.

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2008 -- 1WebImage, Inc. has launched an innovative comprehensive Online Advancement program designed to help small businesses succeed on the Web.



The program is aimed at companies that don’t have the necessary expertise or resources to effectively manage all essential aspects of doing business online, including:



• building a strong web presence with a custom designed web site and keeping it operational,

• attracting qualified visitors to their web site,

• and effectively turning them into customers.



“People might think that just creating a web site is enough” says Serge Gusarov, 1WebImage’s Program Coordinator- “Unfortunately, it’s not that simple. You have to constantly work on your web site to make sure it meets both search engines requirements and your visitors’ expectations.”



There are many obstacles that small companies cannot overcome on their own.



It might be the lack of expertise (many marketing managers still have only a vague conception of SEO and SEM), the lack of resources, or simply the inability to coordinate efforts between the IT and marketing departments. In the end, the company’s web site is left largely forgotten by the staff and abandoned by customers.



1WebImage, Inc. helps clients solve this problem by managing all essential aspects of their online business. Their extensive experience and knowledge allow companies to get the most out of their presence on the Web, save money, and free time and resources to concentrate on other important tasks.



For more information about the program please visit http://www.1webimage.com/sbprogram/index.htm



About 1WebImage,Inc.

1WebImage, Inc. is a full service Interactive Marketing and Digital Production agency providing professional services in Custom Web Design, Web Application Development, E-Commerce, and Web Promotion.

