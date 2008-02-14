Ruffdogs Announces Private Beta of LinuxTestDrive.org

Loveland, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2008 -- The Ruffdogs division of Holonyx, Inc. has announced the private beta testing of LinuxTestDrive.org



"Linux Test Drive will bring unprecedented ease of use to testing Linux distributions and will drive adoption of the Linux desktop," said Holonyx President Garret Acott.



Linux Test Drive allows the user to determine which Linux distribution best fits their needs utilizing the Linux Distribution Chooser, and then gives the user the ability to "test drive" that distribution directly over the Internet without the need to download. Browser-based, Linux Test Drive will run on Windows, Linux or Macintosh systems.



LinuxtestDrive.org is currently accepting a limited number of users into the private beta. As the testing and refinements proceed, additional beta users will be accepted.



