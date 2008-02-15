Former State Senator and Author Bob McKnight To Sign The Golden Years In Lakeland on February 14th and 15th

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2008 -- Former Florida State Senator Robert McKnight (D), author of THE GOLDEN YEARS (ISBN 978-1889574-288, Sentry Press, 2007) will be holding two book signings in Lakeland, Florida on February 14th and February 15th. The first event will be held at 7 P.M. at Florida Southern University, Senator McKnight’s alma mater. The event will be open to the public. The second event will be held at the Walden Books at the Lakeland Mall at 11 AM on February 15th.



THE GOLDEN YEARS recalls an era of Florida politics that belies the title of the book. In his book, Senator McKnight provides a firsthand look back at Florida politics in the 1970’s and 1980’s which many historians view as the Sunshine State’s epoch in political and governmental reform. Senator McKnight provides a lively memoir that recalls his political career and some of the names that became familiar not only to Floridians but political observers throughout the nation such as Rueben Askew and Bob Graham. Yet THE GOLDEN YEARS is more than a personal memoir of Senator McKnight, it is also a book that is timely for this political season and poses the question is change always a good thing, just for the sake of change or is sometimes experience a true asset? Senator McKnight also offers twenty practical tips for anyone entering the political arena and his insight on five politicians who never made it to the White House but would have made excellent Presidents perhaps even better than the men who were elected.



“I am honored to be coming to Lakeland to sign THE GOLDEN YEARS,” said Senator McKnight. “I have so many fond memories of Lakeland. The 1970’s and 1980’s were just as the title of my memoir suggests, the Golden Years of Florida politics, just as these years were in other states as well, as were fuelled by reformers who wanted to bring accountability and ethics to our state and nation after the excesses of Vietnam and Watergate,” said Senator McKnight. “I was honored and fortunate to have been a part of the fundamental change that transformed Florida as both a member of the State House and State Senate. In THE GOLDEN YEARS, I seek to explain this unique period of time and also to offer tips for those who are seeking to enter into politics.



“While THE GOLDEN YEARS and my career centered on Florida, anyone throughout the nation can gain a greater perspective of the dynamics that drove and changed our politics and government in the 1970’s and 1980’s from this book,” concluded Senator McKnight. “Finally, I want to pay tribute to five outstanding public servants who in my opinion would have made excellent Presidents and left a positive impact on America and the world.



THE GOLDEN YEARS recounts McKnight’s entry into politics as a Florida State Representative as a new wind of reform was blowing across the states as a result of the closed politics of the late 1960’s and the scandal Watergate. In 1978, McKnight defeated two state senators to begin his own career in the Florida Senate. Today, he resides with his wife, Susan in Tallahassee, Florida. Senator McKnight is a graduate of Florida Southern College and holds a Masters of Business Administration from Florida State University.



Additional information on THE GOLDEN YEARS and Senator McKnight may be obtained at http://www.bobmcknight.com.

