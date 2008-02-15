Jim Horan Named Hepatitis B Foundation COO

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2008 -- James Horan has been named the Chief Operating and Financial Officer of the Hepatitis B Foundation, a world-class nonprofit research organization headquartered in Doylestown, Pa. Horan also serves as COO for the Foundation’s affiliate organizations, the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center and the Institute for Hepatitis and Virus Research.



“We’re pleased to have Jim’s strong financial, strategic and operational expertise on the Hepatitis B Foundation team,” said Hepatitis B Foundation President, Dr. Timothy Block. “His breadth of financial experience and operations background will be a tremendous asset to our organization as we continue to grow our worldwide cause and outreach.”



Prior to working with the Foundation, Horan co-founded LScan Technologies, Inc., of Conshohocken, Pa., a mobile computing solution provider focused on supplying mobile bar code scanning software, technologies and expertise to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. He also held executive positions at Deloitte & Touche and Katz Capital.



Horan exemplifies a dedication to serving his community by sitting on several boards of Philadelphia-area organizations including LScan Technologies, Inc., Chester County Angels, La Salle University, Fieldstone Place Association, Northampton Nursery, LLC, and Northampton Building Solutions.



A Certified Public Accountant, Horan received his B.S. in Finance and Accounting and MBA in Finance from La Salle University where he currently serves as an adjunct professor. He teaches courses on Mergers & Acquisitions, Investment Analysis and Portfolio Management and Financial Statement Analysis. Horan is also an active member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Association for Corporate Growth – Philadelphia Chapter, the American Accounting Association, the American Management Association and the Association for Financial Professionals.



Born and raised in Philadelphia, Horan currently resides in Buckingham, Pa., with his wife and two children. He enjoys spending time in Cape May, N.J., cooking, fishing and watching sports.



About the Hepatitis B Foundation

The Hepatitis B Foundation is the only national nonprofit organization solely dedicated to finding a cure and improving the quality of life for those affected with hepatitis B worldwide through research, education and patient advocacy. The Foundation is located in the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, which it created to accelerate its research mission. For more information, please visit http://www.hepb.org or call (215) 489-4900.

