OM Careers Celebrated the Success of World's First Online Marketing Careers Conference

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2008 -- OM Careers, a non-profit organization, successfully organized OMCAR 2008, world's first Online Marketing Careers Conference on Jan 12, 2008 in New Delhi, India. Early 2007, OM Careers was started to address the challenge of lack of online marketing talent to contribute to the growth of the online marketing industry.



In Oct 2008, OM Careers conceptualized the idea of organizing an online marketing careers conference with the objective of empowering current online marketing professionals in their careers and attracting new talent to this fast growing industry. On Jan 12, the idea became reality with the successful completion of OMCAR 2008, which was attended by over 250 people from across the nation and few from outside India. 12 online marketing experts including Mahesh Murthy (CEO, Pinstorm), Harish Bahl (CEO, SITG), Vivek Bhargava (CEO, Communicate2), Amar Goel (CEO, Komli), Kiran Gopinath (CEO, Ozone Media), Raja Choudury (CEO, C3Cube) and Dylan Thwaites (CEO, Latitude UK) spoke at the conference on variety of topics related to online marketing careers including "Entrepreneurial Opportunities in the Online Marketing Industry", "Personal Branding", "What it takes to enter into the Online Marketing Industry" and a panel discussion on "What lies in the Future of Online Marketing Industry?". Visit http://conference.omcareers.org to know more about OMCAR 2008.



In addition to the Online Marketing Careers Conference, OMCAR 2008 hosted an Online Marketing Job Clinic where India's 12 leading online businesses including Google interviewed potential candidates. The other Job clinic partners were Pinstorm, SITG, Communicate2, Komli, Ozone Media, Indigo Consulting, OMLogic Consulting, Ishir Infotech, Interactive Avenues, Gyaan Technologies and IntegralInteract.



The event was supported by TiE New Delhi and was sponsored by Pinstorm, Naukri, EmpoweredSEO and OMLogic Consulting. India's leading online properties such as CIOL, agencyfaqs, gadgets.in, I2K2, NEN, WATBlog and ApnaCircle supported the event as Online Media partners.



The event was so successful that most of its sponsors and partners including the platinum sponsor committed to sponsor again in the next edition. Speaking on the success of OMCAR 2008, Mr. Pradeep Chopra, president of OM Careers and co-founder of OMLogic Consulting (http://www.omlogic.com) said, "By organizing this conference, we are proud to have made a valuable difference to the growth of online marketing industry in India. He thanked everyone especially the sponsors, partners and organizing team who contributed to the success of this event."



For the benefit of the people who could not be part of OMCAR 2008, the whole conference was video captured. Over 6 hours of stimulating and inspiring content on online marketing careers including practical tips and guidance by leading authorities, on building a successful career in online marketing is available for sale at a very nominal price. Whether you are already a successful online professional or are looking at building a fulfilling career in the online marketing industry, you may not want to be left behind and wait till the next edition of OMCAR. To know more about these videos, please visit http://conference.omcareers.org/online-marketing-conference-videos.asp.



OMCAR 2008 was just one of the initiatives of OM Careers, world's first Online Marketing Careers Community. OM Careers provides a rich and unique variety of resources such as SEM (Search Engine Marketing) Game, SEM Quiz and Online Marketing Careers Blog to educate and empower current and aspiring online marketing professionals.



About OM Careers

OM Careers is world's first Online Marketing Careers Community. A non-profit organization based out of New Delhi, India, OM Careers aims to empower current and budding online marketing professionals in their careers by providing them a platform for networking and learning. Its ultimate motive is to contribute to the growth of the online marketing industry by providing a platform to create & connect right skills (i.e. online marketing talent) to the right opportunities (i.e. online marketing jobs).



If you are an online marketing professional or aspire to be part of this fast growing online marketing industry, you should be part of OM Careers. Visit http://www.omcareers.org/register.html to register for FREE at OM Careers.

