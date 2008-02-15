Drip Irrigation Specialists Top Irrigation rebrand as Life Irrigation

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2008 -- One of the UK's leading providers of garden and drip irrigation has announced today the launch of a complete rebrand. The automatic watering systems and irrigation suppliers and installers formerly known as Top Irrigation are now to be known as Life Irrigation. The re-brand means that Life Irrigation have got a fresh new logo and are now available on the new www.lifeirrigation.co.uk domain.



Ronen Orr, Founder of Life Irrigation explains: "The introduction of the new brand affirms our commitment to improving the quality of life by providing a new lease of life to gardens in the most economic and ecological way."



"The name Life Irrigation illustrates how we help DIY gardeners, landscape architects and garden designers bring more "Life" to their gardens and landscapes with bespoke garden irrigation and automatic watering products which save up to 90% on water bills."



Life irrigation are now set to further consolidate their position as one of the leading supplier and installers of eco friendly and money saving drip irrigation and watering products. The fact that they were chosen to irrigate the Westland Garden at the acclaimed prestigious Chelsea Flower Show really shows how Life irrigation are the real irrigation and watering solution provider of elite choice.



Ronen comments: "Life Irrigation was delighted to provide irrigation solutions for the Chelsea Flower Show being such a prestigious event. The show was a great success and the Westland Garden won a Silver Gilt."



With award winning drip irrigation and garden irrigation services like this, Life Irrigation are sure to become the first name that springs to mind when professional UK gardeners think of high quality and bespoke irrigation systems that have been innovatively designed to help save water, the environment and most importantly; money!



To find out more about Life Irrigation and high quality drip irrigation and garden irrigation systems which are suitable for any size garden or landscaped area please visit: http://www.lifeirrigation.co.uk

