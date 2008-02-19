Wayne Federico Appointed To Chief Information Officer of Miro Consulting

Fords, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2008 -- The world’s software license management expert, Miro Consulting, Inc. promotes Wayne Federico to Chief Information Officer (CIO) in response to the company’s continued growth and success.



Mr. Federico will retain his title of Vice President of Technical Services and continue to manage and develop the technology and processes to support Miro’s core consulting services. He will continue to work with CIOs and directors of IT from mid-sized and Fortune 1000 companies to align their IT needs with their business strategies.



Miro Consulting helps companies analyzing, negotiating or re-negotiating enterprise software contracts, specifically Oracle licensing. The company also assures licensing compliance through its ongoing software asset management program. Clients include GotVMail, PR Newswire, Timex and many other mid-size organizations as well as Fortune 1000 companies.



“Wayne has nearly two decades of project management and IT consulting experience, and has natural leadership abilities that have allowed him to retain people on his team for nearly a decade,” said Scott D. Rosenberg, CEO and founder, Miro Consulting. “Wayne has a deep insight of what keeps CIOs awake at night. Though his deep understanding and hard work, Wayne has won the respect of his peers.”



Prior to Miro Consulting, Mr. Federico served as director of Technical Services for Spherion in the company’s Professional Services and Technology groups, where he supported the company’s development, maintenance and growth of their Infrastructure service lines. While working at Spherion for nearly two decades, he managed a team that grew to include more than 50 consultants, many of whom remained with him throughout his tenure including several acquisitions. Additionally, Federico’s team increased revenues by an estimated 20% year over year and maintained profitability even during volatile market conditions. He managed over 20 vendor partnerships for the company, including Microsoft, Cisco and Novell. During his time with Spherion, Mr. Federico was recognized with an award for “Responsiveness and Ability to Deliver” in 2001, and the 1994 President’s Award for “Outstanding performance in the operational support of the organization’s objectives”.



Mr. Federico holds a degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix.



About Miro Consulting, Inc.

Miro Consulting (http://www.miroconsulting.com) has provided advisory services to Oracle and Microsoft clients needing assistance in managing the fundamental changes in their software licensing assets. This highly successful consulting practice has helped 250+ clients throughout North America to optimize their total cost of ownership. A privately held award-winning company based in Fords, New Jersey, Miro has overseen over $700 million in Oracle and Microsoft transactions.



All names are the property of their respective owners.

