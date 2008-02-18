Police Department Receives Life Saving Devices

Aurora, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2008 -- Life Saving Solutions, Inc. and American Medical Response partner to bring life saving devices and training to the Nunn Police Department. Life Saving Solutions donated Philips HeartStart FRx AEDs and AED Program Management to the police department. The AEDs will be utilized in the patrol cars, potentially responding to medical emergencies. American Medical Response donated CPR/AED Training to the police department via Operations Supervisor Merlin Durhman.



Without the use of an AED, the survival rate of Sudden Cardiac Arrest is nationally reported to be 5% or less. Use of an AED has shown a survival rate improvement up to 75%. The victim’s chance of survival decreases by 7% to 10% with every minute that passes without an electrical shock. The ability for the Nunn Police department to arrive on a scene where an AED is needed could greatly determine whether a victim survives or dies.



Merlin Durhman, Operations Supervisor with AMR said “It’s an honor to work with Life Saving Solutions & Nunn Police Department by bringing the latest in life saving technology to the citizens & visitors of rural Northern Colorado.”



Jeff Zeiler, CEO of Life Saving Solutions stated, “This is a unique opportunity for our company to reach out and help protect a community that really needed help. Every time we place an AED, whether it is through a sale or donation, we are able to do something meaningful. In this case, we donated AEDs and our services to the police department.”



Chief Joe Clingan witnessed the value of having an AED first hand. Chief Clingan was at a K-9 training event when an officer went down and was revived by an AED. Chief Clingan said “Witnessing the successful use of an AED is really inspiring. I saw an officer’s life saved and know had there not been an AED, he would probably not be here today. To now have this capability in our patrol cars is invaluable to our community.”



Nunn, Colorado is a flourishing, farm-based community in north central Colorado, east of the Continental Divide. Approximately 20-mile commute from Fort Collins and Greeley, 80 miles north of Denver, 30 miles south of Cheyenne, Wyoming,. Agriculture is the primary economic force in Nunn and the surrounding communities. Nunn, Colorado is home to 470 residents. The Town supports several businesses and the rural area continues to fill in with new home construction.



Life Saving Solutions, Inc is already recognized in the state for their Telluride AED Program as well as their large scale deployment of 19 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in high schools across the six counties in conjunction with Caring for Colorado and the David Brooks Memorial Foundation.

