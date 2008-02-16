Pacific Media Reports Professional Flat Panels Sales Up Just 4% in December

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2008 -- Pacific Media Associates, the global market information experts on large-screen displays, reports that unit sales for professional flat panel televisions and business displays in North America were up by 4% in December over November’s level. Their Professional Flat Panel Display Sell-Through Tracking Service also shows that increasing average street prices rose 1%, resulting in a 5% increase in revenues.



“Plasma continues to dominate in the professional market,” according toRosemary Abowd, Vice President with Pacific Media. “The top selling segment in December was the 40” to 44” XGA plasma, which accounted for 24% of unit sales in spite of a 6% increase in the average street price. The 50” to 55” WXGA plasma segment was in second place with 20% unit market share, with a 4% increase in average street prices.”



Panasonic was first in unit and revenue market shares for December. The company had 50% of the unit sales, and 40% of the revenues. The Panasonic TH-42PH10UK repeated as the best-selling model for the month with an average street price of $987, down 6.5% from its November price.



Note: Data cited here is based on a sample of retailers and resellers, and is subject to sampling error.



