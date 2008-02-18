Universal Wrecking Corp. Completes Interior Demolition Services Project

Brick, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2008 -- Universal Wrecking Corp. (website http://www.universalwrecking.com ) recently completed an interior demolition project for a private client in New Jersey



The project consisted of the interior demolition of office and warehouse space. Universal Wrecking Corp (UWC) utilized their interior demolition specialists along with skid steers and scissor lifts to gut the interior of the building back to the block walls. Debris was disposed of properly and scrap metal was recycled offsite



The project was completed on schedule and without injury or incident.



About Universal Wrecking Corp.

Universal Wrecking Corp. is one of the premier demolition and scrap metal removal contractors in the United States. Demolition services include commercial and industrial demolition, interior demolition, scrap metal recycling, dismantlement, tank and silo demolition, mobile concrete crushing and wrecking.



