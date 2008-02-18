Interest Rate Cuts Help Spur Slowing California Real Estate Market and Increase California Home Loan Requests

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2008 -- In a response to the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by .75 points, the largest cut in nearly 30 years, Premiere Lending Group, one of Orange County’s most well-respected California home loan specialists, announced today that it is offering new and existing clients free mortgage and refinancing education in order to help them understand how the new rate cut will affect California home loans.



“It is vital that existing homeowners in California as well as buyers thinking about entering the market understand how this rate cut can benefit them,” says Derek Beisner, mortgage specialist, Premiere Lending Group. “We are working very hard in order to make sure the public understands their home loan and mortgage refinancing options so that they can take advantage of these better rates and hopefully help the Southern California real estate market balance out.”



Premier Lending Group’s campaign to educate California home owners and potential buyers began last week after the Federal Reserve’s announcement and will continue throughout the month of February. The company is expecting the help thousands of current homeowners with existing California home loans or home equity loans as well as potential buyers hoping to enter the market during this unprecedented cut in interest rates.



“We are very excited to see the Federal Reserve come to the aid of so many homeowners,” says Beisner. “This cut in interest rates could mean tremendous savings for current homeowners, and Premier Lending Group is committed to helping California homeowners as well as new buyers in this market understand how this rate cut can help them save money.”



For more information on Premiere Lending Group’s rate cute education campaign, please contact the company today at (949) 637-9939.

