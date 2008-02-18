Guaranteed Practice Test for SCBCD Java Upgrade Exam CX310-092 from uCertify

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2008 -- uCertify, a provider of exam preparation solutions for the Sun Microsystems certification, announces the release of its new Practice Test for SCBCD Java Upgrade Exam CX310-092 on February 15, 2008. The practice test for CX310-092 is cost effective and an easy approach towards the preparation for the exam.



If you are looking for a preparation tool that can really help you prepare for the exam, uCertify PrepKit is the right choice for you, as it now comes with a more robust PrepEngine.



This PrepEngine is bundled with the latest feature, such as 'Study Notes Search'.. Through the 'Study Notes Search' feature, you can enhance your understanding of the technical terms and definitions by searching with the help of keywords. You can also create a test yourself based on specific study notes to evaluate your knowledge.



Jacek Laskowski, an SCJP and SCBCD, and also the founder of the Warszawa Java User Group (http://www.jaceklaskowski.pl), remarked that uCertify is undoubtedly very helpful for the certification exam preparations. He said in his blog "the uCertify PrepKit for SCBCD is highly intuitive and contains a variety of practice tests, which are helpful for passing the actual examination." He further added that there are high quality questions, which help you to prepare in a short time.



He has been working with Java and Java Enterprise Edition since its inception and is now a Sun Certified Java Programmer for Java 5 as well as a Sun Certified Business Component Developer for Java EE 5. You can read his experience with uCertify PrepKit at: http://www.jaceklaskowski.pl/wiki/Recenzja_uCertify_SCBCD_Java_5.0_%28CX310-091%29_PrepKit.



The PrepKit for the (SCBCD 5) Upgrade certification exam CX310-092 is intended for professionals who are already certified as SCBCD (EJB 2.0) and want to upgrade their credentials to EJB 3.0. This exam measures their ability to design, develop, test, deploy, and integrate Enterprise JavaBeans.



The PrepKit includes 6 full length realistic practice tests, which cover all the topics for the Sun Certified Business Component Developer for the Java Platform, Enterprise Edition 5 Upgrade Exam. The PrepKit contains 380 challenging and realistic practice exam questions, including 150 quiz questions and 100 detailed study notes, articles, exam tips, and how-to's, which simulate the actual exams to test your preparedness.



This PrepKit is backed by a 100% money back guarantee in case you do not pass the exam CX310-092 in the first attempt.



About uCertify

Established in 1996, uCertify is a reputed name in the field of IT certification. uCertify provides study materials to add effectiveness, efficiency, and velocity to one's preparation. The PrepKit provides preparation materials for SCJA, SCJP, SCBCD, SCMAD, and other significant certifications. For more information, please visit: http://www.ucertify.com.

