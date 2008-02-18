Renowned Wildlife Photographer Kristen Westlake Chosen for Cover of True Woman Magazine’s Premier Issue

Williams Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2008 -- Well-known for her vivid and awe-inspiring wildlife photographs, photographer Kristen Westlake can now add cover model to her extensive resume. The professional photographer was recently chosen to grace the cover of the premier issue of True Women Magazine, a publication that shares and celebrates the stories of inspiring women who are realizing their dreams.



“I am extremely honored to have been chosen as the cover story for the first issue of True Woman,” said Westlake. “This magazine is a source for empowering women to follow their dreams and I am more then happy to share my story with the readers in an effort to help others women out there pursue their passions.”



Westlake was a natural choice for the magazine’s premier issue. She specializes in the art of wild bird photography and offers a broad range of nature photography and wildlife photography as well. Working as professional photographer, Westlake has spent her life admiring the world around her. Her love for her work is eloquently displayed in her photography and her enthusiasm for motivating others to find their true passion in life is shown in her work.



“I have been inspired by Nature for as long as I have been alive,” says Westlake. “Nature is and always has been my greatest teacher. By slowing to make the time for Her, She teaches love, kindness, happiness, patience, serenity, respect for oneself and for all other living things. The greatest gift that I can give to others through my photography is that same gift that Nature has given to me.”



True Women Magazine debuted in 2007 and is distributed throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. The inaugural issue of the publication as well as future issues are available at several True Women partner locations as well as by subscription.



For more information on subscribing or for a list of partner locations, please visit the publication online at http://www.truewomanonline.com.

