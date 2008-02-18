Stealth – Iss Inc. Provides Servers and Support for Mac Os X Servers - Xserver

Everett, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2008 -- Web hosting provider and IT Service provider Stealth - ISS Inc. (http://www.stealth-iss.com) has announced the launch of dedicated MAC OS X servers in their data center.



After the launch of dedicated Win and Linux servers in 2004, Stealth – ISS Inc. had an increased demand for MAC servers, especially targeted for multi media applications and streaming solutions. Stealth – ISS Inc. will provide standard configuration Xserver solutions for rent or lease on a monthly basis for business customers. Business customers with long term business needs, will be able to take advantage of customized MAC Xserver solutions with annual contracts.



Stealth – ISS Inc. has stared hosting and supporting Macintosh servers from current customers back in 2006. “The trend is growing and many customers with multimedia and streaming applications are taking advantage of Mac Servers and our data center onsite-support services”, says Dasha Deckwerth, CEO of Stealth – ISS Inc. “We are aware of our customers needs and maintain well trained MAC technicians to provide on-site as well as remote MAC service”.



Xserver standard solutions will have 2.8GHz Quad-Core Intel Xeon “Harpertown” processor, 1600MHz frontside bus and 12MB L2 cache, 2GB memory (800MHz DDR2 fully buffered DIMM ECC), 80GB 7200-rpm Serial ATA hard drive, Built-in graphics with 64MB RAM and Mac OS X Server v10.5 Leopard Unlimited-Client Edition. The pricing will start at $500 a month. Customers can choose between shared and dedicated 10Mbps, 100Mbps and 1GBps connections with limited as well as unlimited traffic. Stealth – ISS Inc. is currently upgrading their network infrastructure to allow for faster and redundant connections and provide customers with the needed connection and traffic.



Many customers with MAC servers have difficulty finding data centers supporting MAC OS and MAC server OS. Stealth – ISS Inc. will not only provide dedicated Xserver servers, but also is offering special discounts for all businesses searching for MAC colocation services. The discount for all new Macintosh server colocation customers includes a free setup for 100Mbps connection with unlimited traffic per month. High volume customers will get special discount prices for dedicated 1, 5, 10 and 100Mbps connections to traffic and speed requirements.



Established in 2001, Stealth - ISS Inc. caters to commercial and government customers worldwide. For more information on web hosting services, contact Stealth – ISS Inc. at www.stealth-iss.com or http://www.dedicatedserverstore.com

