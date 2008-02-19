VAnetworking Presents Seminar on Ready, Set, Write - How to Go from Concept to Completion by Brainstorming Ideas

Surrey, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2008 -- VAnetworking.com is pleased to announce Dawn Goldberg of Write Well U. Dawn will be presenting “Ready, Set, Write - how to go from concept to completion by brainstorming ideas” on Wednesday, February 20, 2008 at 6:00 p.m. (EST).



In this interactive workshop, we'll discuss and use strategies to help unlock the dark recesses of our brains to generate ideas and content for whatever we want to write.



Dawn Goldberg, Chief Writing Officer of Write Well University and Resident Grammar Goddess, says, "Words, in the form of mechanics and meaning, have always fascinated me. After several years in education and owning a successful business as a virtual assistant, I saw the need for good writing and effective communication. As owner and founder of Write Well U, I've created several writing programs to help people use words well and become stronger writers."



Please join us on Wednesday, February 20, 2008 at 6:00 p.m. (EST) to learn more from Dawn.



VAnetworking (VANA) is the largest business network for aspiring and successful Virtual Assistants and Virtual Achievers to share, learn, and succeed! At VANA, industry experts and Virtual Assistant newbies mix it up to uncover all things new and exciting in the world of Virtual Assistance, while supporting one another and striving to promote the Virtual Assistant industry.



So join the fun and stop by the VAnetworking Forum today at http://www.vanetworking.com or just go ahead and upgrade to this exciting new VAinsider membership at http://www.vanetworking.com/vainsider/index.htm. You’ll see just how much better your business can become and also have a great time doing it. And for those looking for a VA, you won’t be able to beat the professionals you’ll find here.



Tawnya Sutherland, founder of VAnetworking (http://www.vanetworking.com) and author of the Virtual Business Startup System (VBSS), is a Certified Internet Marketing Specialist sharing her expertise to help aspiring and successful VAs turn website clicks into cash for them.

