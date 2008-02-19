Innovative Online Retailer StyleBell Combines Editorial and E-commerce for a Unique Shopping Experience

Leetsdale, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2008 -- There are so many different flat irons and hair dryers on the market, all with different, confusing technologies. As online retailer StyleBell grew their hair appliance e-commerce site, they quickly recognized an overwhelming need for education and information about these products and created a Blog to fill the void.



“While we all can’t wait to read the latest issues of InStyle, Allure and Elle, and would love to recreate celebrity hairstyles,” explains StyleBell Editor Shelley Nicoletti, “we aren’t always sure which appliances are best for our individual styling needs. This confusion inspired us to create a user friendly blog geared towards education through conversation. Our friend-like dialogue is extremely beneficial to the consumer trying to navigate through many pricey hair appliances loaded with unintelligible perks like nano-fuzeion technology and far-infrared heating” she states.



StyleBell sets itself apart from the competition by acknowledging the smart, savvy individuals who do their homework before buying an expensive hair appliance. Everyone wants to find the products that work best for them - but how do you really know? The StyleBell Blog gives all the answers in a conversational tone that endears them instantly with their target market. Explaining why certain technologies work, and more importantly, for whom they work best, has been met with overwhelmingly positive response and the growth potential is outstanding.



“StyleBell’s explosive growth has been organic. By maintaining a fantastic relationship with manufacturers, magazines and the blog community, we were able to grow virally very quickly. Our word of mouth advertising has been phenomenal” explains Shelley. “We have an obsession with listening - some customer service calls can last 20 minutes or longer. In our industry, that’s rare.”



“Everyone loves to tell a friend about a great shopping experience. Our editorial gets passed around the web as a valuable resource” states Shelley. “We’ve even seen our articles on competitive websites - it’s unfortunate, but we have the best information so we don’t mind being the leader.”



At StyleBell, it’s not about a sale; it’s about creating a valuable online experience. That’s the future of online shopping. How stylish.

