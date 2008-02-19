OpSource Selected as Finalist for Best On-Demand Platform

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2008 -- OpSource™, the SaaS delivery experts, announced today that OpSource On-Demand™ has been selected as a finalist in the 2008 SIIA CODiE Awards in the category of “Best On-Demand Platform.” Hundreds of customers and millions of end-users are conducting billions of transactions every day on the OpSource On-Demand platform. The impact of OpSource On-Demand on the software industry has been substantial. For companies large and small, OpSource On-Demand, with its world-class delivery infrastructure and value-added application and business operations capabilities, has reduced SaaS delivery costs and significantly improved time-to-market and time-to-revenue, which is critical to success in the on-demand world.



“Web operations and delivery platform choices are rapidly becoming critical decisions for software and Web companies looking to develop applications quickly and efficiently and reach the largest potential markets,” said Treb Ryan, CEO, OpSource. “Our OpSource Services Bus, a cornerstone of our OpSource On-Demand platform, enables our customers to easily utilize Web services to develop their applications, saving them as much as 70 percent in development costs. In addition, we’re using the OSB to broaden the potential market for customers on our platform by enabling them to connect to other applications in the cloud as well as those behind corporate firewalls. Look to this year as the defining moment for SaaS platforms.”



Ryan continued: “We are thrilled that the SIIA has recognized OpSource’s vision and leadership in the On-Demand Platform area, along with such notable companies as salesforce.com and WebEx. That’s the kind of company we want to be in.”



Through a unique combination of journalist and peer review, this year’s 340 finalists represent an impressive array of technology and business excellence and success. Over 250 judges from the trade press, consulting, educators, IT specialists and other knowledgeable, but neutral, experts have reviewed all of the products entered. Finalists for the 2008 CODiE Awards were chosen from more than 1,000 nominations submitted by more than 600 companies. This year, finalists in 68 categories were recognized for outstanding achievement and vision in the software, digital information and education technology industries.



Ken Wasch, SIIA President, said: “Competition is tough this year and that makes selection as a CODiE Finalist a real achievement. All the companies on this year’s list should feel justifiably proud of their recognition.”



OpSource On-Demand 2.0 introduced a revolutionary shift in the way software-as-a-service (SaaS) and Web companies develop and deploy applications. Today, OpSource On-Demand delivers the technical, application management and business operations that are necessary for SaaS and Web companies to deliver their solutions. OpSource’s customers can now focus their efforts on building the best possible solutions while utilizing a growing list of mission-critical but non-strategic application components provided by OpSource and its partners. These components include the core operational infrastructure, managed services, along with billing, analytics and a host of other value-added solutions that run on the OpSource Services Bus.



The OpSource Services Bus (OSB) is based on a service-oriented architecture, and allows on-demand applications running on the OpSource On-Demand platform to quickly and easily take advantage of additional OpSource and third party application components. Ultimately, OpSource will provide a complete, Web-based development environment for SaaS and Web companies. For more details on platform choices and Web services for on-demand success, join OpSource at its third annual SaaS Summit.



About OpSource SaaS Summit 2008

OpSource is proud to present the third annual SaaS Summit 2008, an on-demand industry conference, and, what has become a leading forum for the advancement of the on-demand industry. At this year's SaaS Summit, February 27 - 29, 2008 at the Westin St Francis Hotel in San Francisco, 500 executives from “hot” new on-demand and Web 2.0 companies will join large established software companies, industry analysts, venture capitalists and the press to explore, debate and share their experiences in and recommendations for growing on-demand businesses. For details, visit www.opsource.net/saas/summit2008. Journalists and analysts who wish to obtain complimentary credentials should contact Jay Farlow or Maureen Miller, pr@totalmarketingconcepts.com.



About OpSource On-Demand

On-Demand is the only complete platform for Web application delivery. Going beyond managed hosting, the OpSource On-Demand platform includes:



• Best-in-class scalable software, hardware and network infrastructure

• Application management and tuning

• 24x7 customer-branded end-user support

• 100 percent uptime guarantee for infrastructure and application

• Best practices: SAS 70 Type II audited, PCI DSS compliant and salesforce.com AppExchange and WebEx certifications

• Services bus allowing easy integration of customer or third-party Web services that accelerate revenue generation

• Fully integrated PCI DSS Level One compliant billing solution including customer on-boarding, pricing, payment and collections

• Application analytics that offer insight into the performance and usage of the on-demand application

• The industry’s only Success-Based PricingSM, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase



About SIIA

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) is the principal trade association for the software and digital content industry. SIIA provides global services in government relations, business development, corporate education and intellectual property protection to more than 800 leading software and information companies. For further information, visit http://www.siia.net.



About OpSource

OpSource™ delivers Web applications and software-as-a-service for on-demand companies, with hundreds of applications, millions of users and billions of transactions supported daily. OpSource On-Demand, the leading platform for Web application delivery, is defining how Web-based software is delivered. By choosing OpSource as their Web application delivery partner, companies are freed from investing in and managing the complex and costly infrastructure and services necessary to deliver applications over the Web. They can instead focus their resources on developing, marketing and selling their applications and services. OpSource On-Demand is suitable for companies at any stage of growth, with any type of on-demand application. OpSource is the only company to offer Success-Based Pricing℠, a unit-based pricing model that allows businesses to begin with a modest minimum commitment and scale expenses as revenues increase.



Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, OpSource has Web application delivery centers in Virginia, London and Bangalore. For more information about OpSource, visit http://www.opsource.net.



OpSource, OpSource On-Demand and the OpSource logo are trademarks of OpSource, Inc. Success-Based Pricing is a service mark of OpSource, Inc. All other trademarks and company names mentioned are protected by their respective owners.



For additional information, please contact:



Richard Dym

OpSource, Inc.

408.567.2031

pr@opsource.net



Jay Farlow

Total Marketing Concepts, Inc.

732.747.5786

pr@totalmarketingconcepts.com

