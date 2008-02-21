Discount City Hotels with Webres Hotel Group lists new Paris hotels

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2008 -- Discount City Hotels has added a profile of 5 new hotels in Paris, France by Webres Hotel Group vis. Hotel de Mericourt, Marais/ Bastille/ Nation; Hotel Corona Rodier, Opera; Carlton’s Hotel, Pigalle; Holiday Inn Garden Court Paris Montmartre, Montmartre and Pavillon Nation, Nation/ Bastille. Discount City Hotels ensures that the online users can conveniently make their reservations in several hotels by going through their details mentioned in our list. Discount City Hotels regularly updates its inventory by adding more information on luxury and budget hotels which helps the travelers to select the best from various options provided.



• Hotel de Mericourt, Marais/ Bastille/ Nation, Paris, France is a 3-star hotel offering 24 well-furnished rooms in the heart of the Paris city. It is located close to many attractions in Paris.

• Hotel Corona Rodier, Opera, Paris, France is also a 3-star hotel situated in a calm area between the popular Sacre Coeur, the Opera Garnier and the Grands Magasins. It is also perfectly placed close to the main business districts, attractions, shops and restaurants.

• Carlton’s Hotel, Pigalle, Paris, France is located close to one of the most popular destinations in Paris, Moulin Rouge. It offers 3-star accommodation to both business and leisure travelers.

• Holiday Inn Garden Court Paris Montmartre, Montmartre, Paris, France which is also a 3-star hotel offers 54 well-furnished rooms close to some of the stunning views of the city.

• Pavillon Nation, Nation/ Bastille, Paris, France offers 43 rooms which are equipped with all modern equipments for the comfort of all the discerning travelers.



On this gain Mr. Mohsen Mdaoukhi (CEO) said, “We are extremely honored to add some new hotels under the Webres hotel group. With this new inclusion, we believe Discount City Hotels will achieve great heights.”



About Discount City Hotels

Discount City Hotels Ltd. has been in a strong presence in the London, Paris and Europe since it was established in 2000 and provides services to travel industry through its online hotel reservation system for London Hotels, Paris Hotels and Hotels within Europe. Discount City Hotels Ltd. has a team of professional people with a broad and extensive knowledge of the hotels and travel industry, thus benefiting the families as well as the companies by providing prompt services to them.



