Nvolve Release Training and Compliance management suite

Letterkenny, Donegal, Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2008 -- Nvolve Limited has seen a significant increase in sales and several nominations for enterprise awards, due to the release of their “Nvolve Response - Training and Compliance Management Made Easy” solution that has benefited the Financial, Food, Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical markets.



Nvolve’s expertise and management software solution helps organisations proactively meet their regulatory requirements when it comes to the management and reporting of training activities. These tasks are normally essential and/or critical for compliance purposes and management reporting, and are in most cases extremely time consuming, highly costly and distracting from core business activities.



The “Nvolve Response - Training and Compliance Management Made Easy” solution enables companies to assess, record and manage all their training and regulatory compliance activities effortlessly, and report on the level of compliance at the click of a button, virtually eliminating paperwork. Implementation of the Nvolve Response solution results in a massive reduction in manual record keeping right from the class room or learning platform, hence delivering significant time and cost savings.



Lee Tedstone, Sales and Marketing Director with Nvolve says “Due to the rapid growth in regulatory compliance with regard to training, there is an increasing cost and pressure on companies within Northern Ireland to comply with regulation on an ongoing basis. Our solution is helping many companies manage this process at a fraction of the time and cost of the traditional paper based or standard LMS (Learning Management System) approach. It is not enough now to just provide a software solution. Providing a knowledge platform to our customers is key to our continued success and partnerships with Northern Ireland businesses”.



For more information on how the Nvolve Response solution can save you time and money please contact Nvolve on 07491 16000 or email info@nvolve.net

