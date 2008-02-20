Tpad Unveils New Feature Rich Vista Softphone for Pc Users

Burnley, Lancashire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2008 -- Tpad have announced today a new Vista SIP softphone intended to compete with VoIP telephony companies such as Skype, Globe7 and Gizmo.



To take advantage users have to create a Free Tpad Account and download the Free Tpad Vista Softphone.



Gary Holden, Software Manager for Tpad, said: "We have been listening to the feedback from our huge customer base and as a result we have redesigned the softphone SIP stack to work beautifully with Vista. The Tpad softphone is now even simpler to use to make low cost international calls"



Holden continued: "In celebration of this achievement we are going to add 20 cent (USD) to all first time users accounts for a limited period. For example, this will allow you to make a free 20 minute call to anywhere in the US using Tpad’s Low Cost VoIP Rates"



One of the best features of the Softphone is that it allows you to forward incoming calls to any Landline or Mobile anywhere in the World; this means that you don’t have to be at a PC all day to receive important calls.



Other softphone features include free voicemail, international dialling help, auto-answer, do not disturb, instant messaging, voicemail to e-mail, custom address book, free VoIP / SIP calls to other Tpad users and conference calls with up to four friends.



Tpad (http://www.tpad.com) has recently launched a revolutionary new Local Access Number Service in over 40 countries that allows users to make International Calls anytime, anywhere on any phone or VoIP / SIP Device at just local rate prices.



"We want to make VoIP calling available to all countries, including those that don’t have access to PC’s or broadband, and our popular Local Access Number Service helps make this possible. Users can now make International calls and only pay for a local call, not an expensive international call," Holden added.



About Tpad:



Contact: Steven Johns, Marketing Manager

Email: Steven.Johns@tpad.com

Phone: +44 (0) 1282777711 Ext.1110

