Charleston Homes Announces Unique New Housing Community

Wilmington, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2008 -- Charleston Homes announces a new Low country style town home community that provides the elegance of Charleston style living with a price tag for first time homebuyers. Charleston Common at Jackey’s Creek will house 88 Charleston style 2 and 3 bedroom detached town homes located on River Road, just 5 minutes from the heart of downtown Wilmington.



The town homes start in the low $200s and are ideal for young professionals, first time home buyers or retirees. The homes are elevated and provide a covered ground level area ideal for parking and storage. Splashed with Low country pastels and multiple porch options, Charleston Town Homes at Jackey’s Creek are perfect for enjoying the serenity of the marshland views.



“Our inspiration for the Charleston Home Portfolio is derived from the 18th century row houses of the vibrant historic city of Charleston, SC”, says Steve Leach, Charleston Homes President. “By combining light-filled, generous floor plans with the classic Charleston colors, and architectural ambience, we believe we’ve captured the essence of the homes that have become the hallmark of the Charleston streetscape.”



Charleston Common at Jackey’s Creek includes:



• Four spacious floor plans featuring two and three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and standard features that rival others’ upgrades

• Low country colors, Hardie-plank siding and shake trim with exterior detail that captures the personality of the classic Charleston row house

• Pool, cabana and outside pavilion surrounded by professionally designed and landscaped grounds all maintained for ease of lifestyle

• Ideal, central location to shopping, work and beaches



For more info visit: http://pr.livecharlestonhomes.com



About Charleston Homes:

Charleston Homes originated in Raleigh, NC in 2005. The company is best known for maximizing efficiencies, quality materials and sound construction practices, while providing homebuyers lasting value for their home buying investment.

