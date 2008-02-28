iLink Systems hires Anand Gaddum as Director of their Healthcare Practice

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2008 -- iLink Systems Inc, leading end to end software solutions company, Microsoft Gold certified partner and preferred vendor proudly announced the hiring of Anand Gaddum as Director of their Healthcare Practice



Anand comes to iLink with over 10 years of experience in the healthcare and information technology industry. He will be responsible for gathering, assessing, developing and tracking critical industry information to help iLink better position and support customers, in addition to increasing its market share.



“We are lucky to have someone of Anand’s background and expertise to lead the Healthcare Practice. He will be an enormous asset to the iLink team” said Vishwenath Kizhapandal, COO, iLink Systems. “Anand is a perfect fit for iLink and his extensive knowledge and experience in the healthcare domain will help us provide more focus and value to our customers in this space. We believe this hire signals our intent to continue our success in the healthcare vertical and broaden our portfolio.”



Prior to joining iLink Anand worked for Group Health Cooperative as a Technical Specialist and a Change Agent. He has broad healthcare domain knowledge with special emphasis on claims and has implemented a number of change initiatives for healthcare organizations. He has a proven track record in a variety of fields, which include medical instruments, software development, training and change management.



Anand holds a Master degree in Health Administration from the University of Washington and Bachelor degree in Electronics and Communication from the University of Madras.



About iLink Systems

iLink Systems is high quality software solution provider with core competencies in definition and development of software products which includes requirements analysis, user experience, technology architecture, solution development and eMarketing enablement. iLink offers product development services to ISVs and ASPs, horizontal solutions around User Experience, Information worker, Business Intelligence, Business process and integration, Mobility solutions and select solutions to enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail verticals. iLink’s clients include GE Healthcare, Genesys, Talisma, Bentley in the ISV space and companies like Cingular Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA, Austin, TX and Chennai, India.



More information can be found at http://www.ilink-systems.com

